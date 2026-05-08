May 8, 2026, 7:48 pm
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Headline :
Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market. NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza
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Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister

The Kushtia Times Report 45 Share
Update : Friday, May 8, 2026

The political landscape of India’s West Bengal is set for a new chapter. Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the recently concluded state assembly elections, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been formally elected as the next Chief Minister of the state. His name was announced on Friday at the BJP legislative party meeting held in Kolkata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting as the central observer.
Senior BJP leader and former state president Dilip Ghosh proposed Suvendu Adhikari’s name at the meeting. Later, Amit Shah officially declared him as the leader of the BJP legislative party, effectively confirming his position as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Suvendu Adhikari was once a prominent leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress and a close aide of Mamata Banerjee. However, in December 2020, he made a dramatic political shift by leaving the Trinamool Congress and joining the BJP. His defection at the time created a major stir in West Bengal politics.
After joining the BJP, he quickly emerged as one of the party’s key figures in the state. He led aggressive political campaigns against the Trinamool government and played a crucial role in strengthening the BJP’s organisational base in West Bengal. He gained national attention in the 2021 elections after defeating Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency.
In the recent elections as well, he achieved significant success. This time, he won from Mamata Banerjee’s traditional stronghold of Bhabanipur, securing victory by a margin of over 15,000 votes, according to party sources.
BJP sources also indicate that the formation of two Deputy Chief Minister posts is under consideration in the new government. Such positions have been virtually absent in West Bengal for the past two decades. Among the potential deputy chief ministers are BJP leader Agnimitra Paul from Asansol South and Shankar Ghosh from Siliguri. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held separate meetings with both leaders in Kolkata.
The oath-taking ceremony of the new government is scheduled to be held tomorrow at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the event.
With Suvendu Adhikari at the helm, West Bengal is heading towards a new political equation. Against the backdrop of long-standing political rivalry, the BJP-Trinamool conflict, and shifting public sentiment in the state, political observers are now closely watching how effective his leadership will be.


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