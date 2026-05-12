May 12, 2026, 12:45 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
Tax on Motorcycles and Battery-Run Auto-Rickshaws Proposed Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit
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Tax on Motorcycles and Battery-Run Auto-Rickshaws Proposed

The Kushtia Times Report/ 28 Share
Update : Tuesday, May 12, 2026

The government, for the first time, is planning to bring motorcycles and battery-run auto-rickshaws under the advance income tax system. In the proposed 2026–27 budget, motorcycles may face an annual tax ranging from Tk 2,000 to Tk 10,000 based on engine capacity (CC).
According to Finance Ministry sources, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has approved the proposal at a budget-related meeting.
Under the proposal: No tax for motorcycles up to 110cc, Tk 2,000 for 111–125cc , Tk 5,000 for 126–165cc, Tk 10,000 for motorcycles above 165cc.
Data from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority shows that the country currently has around 4.87 million registered motorcycles. The government expects to collect nearly Tk 1,520 crore annually from taxable motorcycles.
Industry insiders fear the new tax could negatively affect motorcycle sales and production, especially for middle-income users.


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