Technical Education Board Moves to Revoke Approval of 621 Student-Free Vocational Institutions

The Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) has initiated the process of revoking the academic approval of 621 vocational educational institutions across the country due to the absence of student enrollment for an extended period. These institutions include Secondary School Certificate (SSC Vocational) and Dakhil (Vocational) level schools that have reportedly remained without students for years.

On June 25, the board issued show-cause notices to the heads of the affected institutions, asking them to explain why their teaching approval should not be withdrawn. They have been instructed to submit satisfactory explanations by July 22. According to BTEB data, the notices were sent to 443 SSC (Vocational) institutions and 178 Dakhil (Vocational) institutions.

Officials said the institutions have become virtually inactive because they have failed to attract students despite being officially approved to operate. However, salaries and other administrative expenses for teachers and staff have continued, raising concerns about the effective use of educational resources.

As part of the proposed measures, student admissions to these institutions will be suspended from the 2026–27 academic session. If the institutions fail to provide convincing explanations or meet the required standards, the board may revoke their teaching approval and eventually proceed with closure.

The move is based on the Private Technical Educational Institutions Establishment, Teaching and Recognition Policy 2024. Under the policy, institutions must maintain student enrollment, achieve acceptable academic performance, and comply with requirements related to infrastructure, qualified teachers, management committees, library facilities, equipment, and other operational standards. Institutions that fail to meet these conditions may lose their approval with government authorization.

Education experts believe the initiative is necessary to improve the quality and accountability of technical education in Bangladesh. They argue that inactive institutions not only waste public and institutional resources but also undermine the country’s efforts to produce a skilled workforce. The board has stated that institutions submitting satisfactory explanations within the deadline may receive further consideration, while those failing to comply will face administrative action in accordance with existing regulations.