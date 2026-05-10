Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu

It has unfolded another screen. What audiences have long seen on screen is now unfolding in reality. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has officially assumed power, taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony held on Sunday (May 10) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Dressed in a white shirt and blazer, Vijay took the oath amid thunderous applause from supporters that filled the entire stadium. His parents were also present in the audience, witnessing this historic moment.

Adding to the glamour of the event, longtime co-star Trisha Krishnan drew significant attention by attending the ceremony in a blue silk saree, further energizing the crowd of fans.

In the election, Vijay’s party TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling just 10 seats short of a majority. However, with unconditional support from the Congress, Left parties, and several smaller groups, Vijay was able to form the government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s presence at the event was particularly notable, marking the party’s entry into Tamil Nadu’s ruling alliance after several decades.

Before taking oath, Vijay extended a warm welcome to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, reflecting a gesture of political courtesy. However, despite assuming office, Vijay now faces a major challenge ahead—proving his majority in the legislative assembly, a test he must pass in the coming days.