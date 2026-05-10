May 10, 2026, 1:15 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu
The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili
Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders
Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister
Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive
Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit
RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh
Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today
Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market.
Headline :
Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market.
/ International, Last page, National, Today Newspaper, Top news

Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu

The Kushtia Times Report 43 Share
Update : Sunday, May 10, 2026

It has unfolded another screen. What audiences have long seen on screen is now unfolding in reality. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has officially assumed power, taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony held on Sunday (May 10) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Dressed in a white shirt and blazer, Vijay took the oath amid thunderous applause from supporters that filled the entire stadium. His parents were also present in the audience, witnessing this historic moment.
Adding to the glamour of the event, longtime co-star Trisha Krishnan drew significant attention by attending the ceremony in a blue silk saree, further energizing the crowd of fans.
In the election, Vijay’s party TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling just 10 seats short of a majority. However, with unconditional support from the Congress, Left parties, and several smaller groups, Vijay was able to form the government.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s presence at the event was particularly notable, marking the party’s entry into Tamil Nadu’s ruling alliance after several decades.
Before taking oath, Vijay extended a warm welcome to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, reflecting a gesture of political courtesy. However, despite assuming office, Vijay now faces a major challenge ahead—proving his majority in the legislative assembly, a test he must pass in the coming days.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili

Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders

Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister

Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive

Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit

RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 1,780
  • 1,719,374
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.