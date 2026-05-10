The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili

Onion prices in Port Land Hili of Dinajpur have increased by Tk 5–7 per kg within a week, reportedly due to a shortage in supply.

The sudden price hike has put general consumers in difficulty, particularly before Eid.

A visit to the Hili market today (Sunday) showed that onions, which were selling at Tk 28–30 per kg last week, are now being sold at Tk 35. Consumers have alleged that despite sufficient availability in the market, prices remain high.

Traders, however, claim that the supply has slightly decreased as the season for “Murikata” onions has ended. Prices had dropped last week after new “Hali” onions entered the market, but demand has now increased in major cities, including Dhaka and Chattogram, ahead of Eid. As a result, supply to wholesale markets has fallen short of demand.

Hili market trader Shakil Khan said the wholesale price has increased by up to Tk 300 per maund, which has directly impacted the retail market. “Onions that were purchased at Tk 1,000 per maund last week are now costing Tk 1,300,” he said.

Meanwhile, Borhan Uddin, Assistant Director of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate in Dinajpur, said regular market monitoring is being carried out to prevent any syndicate from artificially creating shortages and raising prices. He added that if any evidence of manipulation is found, legal action and fines will be imposed.