May 17, 2026, 1:58 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
The Story of 115 Days: What about the SSC preparation
Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads
Ongoing Measles May Not Be Controlled Before June, Health Experts Say
Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi
Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman
Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque
Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia
Trump’s “51st State”
Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval
Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls
Headline :
The Story of 115 Days: What about the SSC preparation Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads Ongoing Measles May Not Be Controlled Before June, Health Experts Say Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia Trump’s “51st State” Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls
/ Education, Front Page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

The Story of 115 Days: What about the SSC preparation

The Kushtia Times Report 53 Share
Update : Sunday, May 17, 2026

Aaris sits at his study table. The SSC syllabus lies in front of him, but his eyes are not on the books—they are fixed on a calculation in his mind. His teacher said today that students will get only 115 days of classes this year. The words left a strange, heavy fear inside him.
Like Arif, thousands of students are now worried. Within these 115 days, they must complete the entire syllabus and also prepare for a major public exam. Yet over the past year, they have already missed many classes due to political unrest, holidays, and delays in textbooks.
At school, teachers often rush to finish lessons and cannot explain topics in depth. Some even suggest relying on coaching centers. This makes students more anxious. In rural schools, the situation is even more difficult—regular classes are often disrupted.
Arif’s mother worries every day, asking, “How will everything be completed in such a short time?” His father is also calculating how to manage coaching expenses. The combined pressure of family concerns and personal fear makes Arif’s days heavier.
Teachers, too, are uncertain. They know it is nearly impossible to complete the syllabus in such a short time, but they have no control over the academic schedule.
Education experts say the decision may be administratively convenient, but it does not match ground realities. Some warn that it may lower the quality of learning and increase rote memorization.
Still, Arif continues going to school every day. He knows the path ahead is difficult. Yet like many others, he holds on to hope—believing that despite the pressure of time, these 115 days might still be enough to shape his future.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads

Ongoing Measles May Not Be Controlled Before June, Health Experts Say

Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi

Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman

Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque

Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 1,471
  • 1,739,066
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.