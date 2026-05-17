The Story of 115 Days: What about the SSC preparation

Aaris sits at his study table. The SSC syllabus lies in front of him, but his eyes are not on the books—they are fixed on a calculation in his mind. His teacher said today that students will get only 115 days of classes this year. The words left a strange, heavy fear inside him.

Like Arif, thousands of students are now worried. Within these 115 days, they must complete the entire syllabus and also prepare for a major public exam. Yet over the past year, they have already missed many classes due to political unrest, holidays, and delays in textbooks.

At school, teachers often rush to finish lessons and cannot explain topics in depth. Some even suggest relying on coaching centers. This makes students more anxious. In rural schools, the situation is even more difficult—regular classes are often disrupted.

Arif’s mother worries every day, asking, “How will everything be completed in such a short time?” His father is also calculating how to manage coaching expenses. The combined pressure of family concerns and personal fear makes Arif’s days heavier.

Teachers, too, are uncertain. They know it is nearly impossible to complete the syllabus in such a short time, but they have no control over the academic schedule.

Education experts say the decision may be administratively convenient, but it does not match ground realities. Some warn that it may lower the quality of learning and increase rote memorization.

Still, Arif continues going to school every day. He knows the path ahead is difficult. Yet like many others, he holds on to hope—believing that despite the pressure of time, these 115 days might still be enough to shape his future.