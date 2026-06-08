June 8, 2026, 6:29 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Three children abducted from Kushtia rescued in Dhaka, 2 women held
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Economist Abul Barkat granted conditional bail
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Headline :
Three children abducted from Kushtia rescued in Dhaka, 2 women held Court again declines to take cognizance of case against Yunus and four tthers Economist Abul Barkat granted conditional bail Jhenaidah train derailment disrupts northern rail connectivity Sohel Rana and wife Swapna sentenced to death in Ramisa murder case Kushtia SB bus plunges into river in Daulatdia, major tragedy narrowly averted Old Policy in power sector/ Reform Deferred but Price Hikes Preferred Ivy released from jail on bail in 12 case, plans to contest city election Mamata Banerjee Accused of Provoking Bangladesh Without Evidence LPG/ Price rises by Tk 599, now reduced by Tk 55—who will bear the earlier burden?
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Three children abducted from Kushtia rescued in Dhaka, 2 women held

The Kushtia Times Report 56 Share
Update : Monday, June 8, 2026

Police have rescued three children who were abducted from Poradah Railway Junction in Kushtia and arrested two women suspected of being members of a human trafficking ring.
The rescued children are Sifat, 10, son of Sumon, Raj, 10, son of Hashem and Momin, 9, son of Belal Hossain, all are hailed of Uttar Katdah village in Mirpur upazila in Kushtia.
Nasir Khan, acting officer-in-charge (OC) of Poradah Railway Police Station, the children were abducted from Platform No. 2 of Poradah Junction on the morning of April 27. Investigators believe the abductors first took them to Jashore aboard the Mahananda Local train and later transported them to Dhaka with the intention of selling them.
After failing to locate the children for weeks, Sifat’s mother, Shefali Akter, filed a case with Poradah Railway Police Station on June 6. Acting on information gathered during the investigation, police arrested two suspected members of the trafficking network—Fate Akter, 35, and Shahanaz Begum, 40—from the Gopalpur area of Mirpur upazila.
During questioning, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the abduction.
Based on information, police conducted a special operation at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka on Monday night and rescued all three children unharmed.
Police said the children will be returned to their families after the completion of the necessary legal procedures.
Efforts are continuing to identify and arrest other members of the human trafficking network involved in the crime.


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