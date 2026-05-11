Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days

Bangladesh once again has recorded strong growth in remittance inflows in the first nine days of May. During this period, the country received 102.9 million US dollars in remittances, equivalent to around Tk 12,630.97 crore (calculated at Tk 122.75 per dollar).

The spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank Arif Hossain Khan on Sunday (May 10) confirmed it. He also said Tk 3,400 crore arrived in just three days. Remittance inflows during this period were up 19.10 percent from last year, while total receipts from July 1 to May 9 increased 19.50 percent to 30.36 billion US dollars.

Economists view the trend as positive for foreign exchange reserves and overall stability.