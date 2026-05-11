May 11, 2026, 3:37 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation
High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band
Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days
Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu
The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili
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Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive
Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit
RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing
Headline :
Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing
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Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days

The Kushtia Times Report/ 33 Share
Update : Monday, May 11, 2026

Bangladesh once again has recorded strong growth in remittance inflows in the first nine days of May. During this period, the country received 102.9 million US dollars in remittances, equivalent to around Tk 12,630.97 crore (calculated at Tk 122.75 per dollar).
The spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank Arif Hossain Khan on Sunday (May 10) confirmed it. He also said Tk 3,400 crore arrived in just three days. Remittance inflows during this period were up 19.10 percent from last year, while total receipts from July 1 to May 9 increased 19.50 percent to 30.36 billion US dollars.
Economists view the trend as positive for foreign exchange reserves and overall stability.


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