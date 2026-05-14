Trump’s “51st State”

It is again. Donald Trump’s expansionist remarks have often drawn international attention. Though the issue is old, but recall is new. This time, Trumps focus has shifted to the Latin American nation of Venezuela. The U.S. president has suggested that Venezuela could become America’s “51st state.”

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that Venezuela’s vast oil reserves are now effectively under American control.

He says, nearly $40 trillion worth of oil resources have become strategically tied to U.S. interests. Shortly afterward, he posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, referring to Venezuela as the “51st state.”

The post included a map of Venezuela overlaid with the American flag, accompanied by the caption: “51st State.” The image was later shared by the White House’s official X (formerly Twitter) account as well.

This announcing came when Trump is currently visiting China for meetings with President Xi Jinping. Amid the diplomatic trip, his comments regarding Venezuela have sparked fresh international debate.

Caracas responded sharply to the remarks. Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, dismissed the idea outright, saying the country has never considered becoming part of the United States.

At the same time, Trump shared another symbolic post carrying the phrase, “I Want You,” which analysts believe was another provocative political message directed toward Venezuela.

Earlier this year, U.S. military operations involving Venezuela had already generated widespread international controversy. Against that backdrop, Trump’s latest remarks are expected to intensify geopolitical tensions even further.