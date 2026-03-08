Two children’s bodies recovered from Garai River after 25 hours

Daily Sun Report, Kushtia

The fire service divers have recovered the bodies of two children went missing while bathing in the Garai River in Khoksa upazila of Kushtia after 25 hours.

Taiba, 9 was found about 20 hours after the incident, while Suraiya, 10 was recovered nearly 25 hours later.

The deceased, Taiba and Suraiya, were residents of Osmaanpur village of the upazila and daughters of Faruk and Sohel respectively.

Both were students of Osmanpur Government Primary School.

According to the Fire Service and local sources, four children went to bathe in the Garai River at the Osmanpur ferry ghat area on Saturday afternoon. While bathing, they attempted to swim towards a sandbar that had emerged in the middle of the river. Suddenly, they were caught in the strong current.

Boatmen present at the ferry ghat quickly launched a rescue effort and managed to rescue two children—Samia and Sumaiya—alive. However, Taiba and Suraiya were swept away by the river current and went missing.

Rowshan Ali, Fire Service and Civil Defence Unit Officer in Khoksa said that after a long search operation, the bodies of the two missing children were recovered.

A five-member diving team led by Saidul Islam, team leader of the divers who arrived from Khulna, conducted the rescue operation.

It is worth noting that Kushtia district does not have its own Fire Service diving team.

As a result, rescue operations in such incidents are often delayed.