May 14, 2026, 2:44 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia Trump’s “51st State” Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm Tax on Motorcycles and Battery-Run Auto-Rickshaws Proposed Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu
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Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia

The Kushtia Times Report 54 Share
Update : Thursday, May 14, 2026

Unidentified miscreants set fire to two excavators that were being used in ongoing canal excavation project in Kushtia’s Khoksa upazila, leaving both machines completely burnt.
Two workers were also injured in the incident.
According to local sources and police, the incident took place late Wednesday night in the Mora Gacha–Hasimpur area of the upazila, where canal re-excavation work was underway. Witnesses said a group of 10–12 wear masked suddenly appeared at the site and attacked the workers and operators.
Night guards Shukur Ali said the attackers first assaulted the excavator operators without any warning. The operators Shiblu Biswas and Md. Sabuj Hossain sustained injuries in the attack. As the workers fled in fear, the attackers set fire to the two excavators and escaped.
Police from Khoksa Police Station visited the scene after being informed.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khoksa Police Station, Molla Zakir Hossain, said police reached the spot immediately after receiving information.
The perpetrators have not yet been identified. Legal action will be taken after investigation, OC said.
Khoksa Project Implementation Officer and canal excavation project Dostdar Hossain stated that the excavation work was progressing normally and there was no conflict with local residents.
He suggested that the incident was carried out to create panic.
About 2.5-kilometre Mora Gacha–Hasimpur canal re-excavation project in Khoksa upazila was inaugurated on March 16 by Law Minister Asaduzzaman.


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