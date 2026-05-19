May 19, 2026, 7:48 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Two Killed, Four Cattle Dead in Lightning Strikes in Jhenaidah and Meherpur
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Headline :
Two Killed, Four Cattle Dead in Lightning Strikes in Jhenaidah and Meherpur Kushtia Government College gets new principal Jamaat elements in Bangladesh are nervous after my victory: Suvendu Ginger imports drop sharply, prices surge by Tk 100 Per Kg USA imposes 5 conditions on Iran State Advertisement Allocation System Set for Major Reform The Story of 115 Days: What about the SSC preparation Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads Ongoing Measles May Not Be Controlled Before June, Health Experts Say Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi
/ Khulna Division, Last page, National, Today Newspaper, Top news

Two Killed, Four Cattle Dead in Lightning Strikes in Jhenaidah and Meherpur

The Kushtia Times Report 77 Share
Update : Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Two people were killed and at least six others injured in separate lightning strike incidents in Jhenaidah and Meherpur on Monday (May 19). Four cattle also died during the storm.
The deceased were identified as agricultural worker Asadul Islam, 45, and homemaker Anna Khatun, 48. Asadul was struck by lightning while working in a paddy field in Jhenaidah সদর, while Anna died after being hit during a storm in Shailkupa.
In Meherpur’s Gangni upazila, farmer Robiul Islam, 70, and a teenage girl named Khadiza Khatun, 13, were injured in lightning strikes. Four cattle belonging to the farmer died on the spot while grazing in a field.
The injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals and are currently out of danger, according to hospital authorities.


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