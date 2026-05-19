Two Killed, Four Cattle Dead in Lightning Strikes in Jhenaidah and Meherpur

Two people were killed and at least six others injured in separate lightning strike incidents in Jhenaidah and Meherpur on Monday (May 19). Four cattle also died during the storm.

The deceased were identified as agricultural worker Asadul Islam, 45, and homemaker Anna Khatun, 48. Asadul was struck by lightning while working in a paddy field in Jhenaidah সদর, while Anna died after being hit during a storm in Shailkupa.

In Meherpur’s Gangni upazila, farmer Robiul Islam, 70, and a teenage girl named Khadiza Khatun, 13, were injured in lightning strikes. Four cattle belonging to the farmer died on the spot while grazing in a field.

The injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals and are currently out of danger, according to hospital authorities.