UNICEF’s deep concern over violence against children in Bangladesh

UNICEF has expressed its deep concern over the Bangladesh’s recent incidents of violence, sexual abuse and killings involving children and women, Describing the situation deeply alarming, the agency said children are facing brutality even in places where they are supposed to feel safe,

In a statement, Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh, said urgent and coordinated action is needed to stop such brutality against children. She noted that reports of sexual and violent crimes against women and children have increased since the beginning of 2026, highlighting the need to strengthen child protection and gender-based violence prevention systems across the country.

The statement emphasized the importance of ensuring justice for offenders and ending the culture of impunity. It also called for immediate improvements in violence prevention measures, safe reporting mechanisms, child-friendly policing and judicial processes, and social support services.

UNICEF further stressed the importance of reporting incidents of violence rather than concealing them, encouraging the use of child protection services and national helplines.

The agency also highlighted the need for stronger psychosocial and mental health support for women and children. In addition, it urged greater accountability in schools, madrasas, workplaces, care centres, and local communities.

The statement placed special emphasis on protecting the dignity and privacy of survivors and their families. UNICEF warned that sharing victims’ photos, videos, or identities on social media amounts to revictimization and further intensifies their trauma and suffering.

In conclusion, Rana Flowers said every child has the right to grow up in a safe environment. UNICEF called on all sections of society to work together to strengthen child protection systems and ensure accountability for perpetrators.