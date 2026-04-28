April 30, 2026, 12:28 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh
Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today
Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market.
NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering
OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma
Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza
Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify
Spiritual leader killing: No arrests after a week, accused moving freely
Mujbinagar Day/War, diplomacy and leadership: The strategic legacy of the Mujibnagar Government
Spiritual Guru killing/ protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice, Jamaat says conspiracy
Headline :
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market. NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify Spiritual leader killing: No arrests after a week, accused moving freely Mujbinagar Day/War, diplomacy and leadership: The strategic legacy of the Mujibnagar Government Spiritual Guru killing/ protest and human chain in Kushtia demanding justice, Jamaat says conspiracy
/ Business and Development, Front Page, International, Kushtia Issues, National, Today Newspaper, Top news

Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today

The Kushtia Times Report/ 128 Share
Update : Tuesday, April 28, 2026

After a decade of preparation, infrastructure development and acquisition of complex technical groundwork, Bangladesh is poised to enter into nuclear power era today (April 28) with the start of uranium fuel loading at the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
The formal inauguration will take place in the afternoon.
To attend the historic event, Director General of Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, is expected to arrive in Dhaka in the with an 18-member delegation.
According to government sources, Alexey will meet Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka before traveling to the Rooppur project site.
Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam along with concerned Russian ministers and high-level representatives will also be present at the event.
The fuel loading had earlier been deferred several times as international safety guidelines and technical benchmarks were yet to be met, sources said.
With those hurdles now overcome, the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is ready, with 59 Bangladeshi specialists cleared for operations.
Nuclear Plant office sources said that the fuel loading process will take approximately 45 days to complete.
“If everything proceeds according to plan, at least 300 megawatts of electricity from the first unit will be added to the national grid by the end of July or early August. Full-scale generation of 1,200 megawatts from this unit is expected by the end of the year or early next year,” said secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Anwar Hossain in the morning,
The project, located along the Padma River in Ishwardi, Pabna, has been implemented at a cost of about $12.65 billion. Built with support from Russia, it incorporates state-of-the-art VVER-1200 reactors. At full capacity, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will generate 2,400 MW, helping meet a substantial portion of Bangladesh’s electricity needs.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh

Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market.

NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering

OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma

Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza

Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 8,218
  • 1,687,104
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.