May 18, 2026, 2:09 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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USA imposes 5 conditions on Iran
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Headline :
Ginger imports drop sharply, prices surge by Tk 100 Per Kg USA imposes 5 conditions on Iran State Advertisement Allocation System Set for Major Reform The Story of 115 Days: What about the SSC preparation Journalism Under Strain across Asia, Bangladesh at a Crossroads Ongoing Measles May Not Be Controlled Before June, Health Experts Say Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia
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USA imposes 5 conditions on Iran

The Kushtia Times Report/ 84 Share
Update : Monday, May 18, 2026

The United States has further imposed five new strict conditions in its ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Iran and further escalating tensions between the two countries.
Washington’s demands include handing over nearly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium to the U.S., limiting Iran’s nuclear facilities, and denying any compensation for economic losses caused by previous American sanctions. The U.S. has also rejected Iran’s request to release part of its frozen foreign currency reserves.
Iran, in response, has presented five counter-conditions. These include lifting all economic sanctions, releasing Iran’s frozen assets held in international banks, compensating for war-related damages, and stopping Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Tehran has also demanded international recognition of its sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz.
Both sides have strongly criticized each other’s positions. Iran accused the United States of using diplomacy as a tool to achieve military objectives and warned that any new attack would be met with an even more “destructive” response.


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