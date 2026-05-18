USA imposes 5 conditions on Iran

The United States has further imposed five new strict conditions in its ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Iran and further escalating tensions between the two countries.

Washington’s demands include handing over nearly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium to the U.S., limiting Iran’s nuclear facilities, and denying any compensation for economic losses caused by previous American sanctions. The U.S. has also rejected Iran’s request to release part of its frozen foreign currency reserves.

Iran, in response, has presented five counter-conditions. These include lifting all economic sanctions, releasing Iran’s frozen assets held in international banks, compensating for war-related damages, and stopping Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Tehran has also demanded international recognition of its sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides have strongly criticized each other’s positions. Iran accused the United States of using diplomacy as a tool to achieve military objectives and warned that any new attack would be met with an even more “destructive” response.