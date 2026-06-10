When a health complex itself become critically ill !

The only 50-bed health complex for over 4.50 lakh people in Kaliganj upazila in Jhenidah district now appears to have itself become a patient after it has lost the capacity to provide adequate health services. The underlying causes behind this include a severe shortage of doctors, vacant posts, and complications arising from deputation (attachment) arrangements.

The situation has reached such an extreme point that a gardener is operating an ambulance, while a herbal garden caretaker is handling the responsibilities of a storekeeper.

A field visit paints the picture that long-standing vacancies have become part of the hospital’s system itself. The post of storekeeper has remained vacant for six years, and the responsibility is being handled by herbal assistant Mahbubur Rahman. Similarly, although the hospital has two ambulances, the absence of drivers rendered them largely non-functional. Eventually, following special permission from the Khulna divisional health authority, gardener Milon Hossain from the flower garden was assigned to operate an ambulance. This unusual arrangement has now become locally known as part of the hospital’s “survival strategy.”

According to hospital sources, out of 43 sanctioned doctor posts, only 21 are currently filled. Among 11 specialist positions—including orthopaedics, gynaecology, medicine, and paediatrics—only five doctors are working. The post of Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer has also remained vacant for a long time, creating a leadership vacuum in administration.

Beyond the shortage of doctors, a deeper crisis has emerged through the deputation system. Allegations suggest that several physicians have remained stationed outside Kaliganj for years while still drawing salaries. Local sources say at least three assistant medical officers from different union health centers have been on long-term deputation in other districts for over a decade, severely weakening grassroots healthcare delivery.

Some doctors on deputation have explained their absence citing family circumstances. However, locals argue that although official records show Kaliganj as their workplace, in reality they have been absent for years, depriving rural residents of essential medical care.

The surgical services remaining suspended for most of the year. Patients requiring emergency care are often referred to district or divisional hospitals, increasing both time and financial burdens.

Acting Upazila Health Officer Dr. Arun Kumar Das stated that staff shortages and deputation-related complications have made service delivery extremely difficult, and the matter has been reported to higher authorities.

The Civil Surgeon of Jhenaidah when talked also confirmed that the issue of doctors on deputation and the lack of ambulance drivers is under review, with efforts underway to resolve them.