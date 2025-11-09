Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December

Winter this year is expected to begin in the northwestern region of the country from November 10. While the nationwide full winter conditions may take until late end of November.

According to the Bangladesh Weather Observation Team (BWOT) the first cold wave is more likely in December.

BWOT pointed out that this is vital for the farming community in the country. The period from November 8 to 20 is likely to bring favourable weather for harvesting rice and cultivating winter vegetables.

Due to the reduced influence of low-pressure system, rainfall has also begun to decrease in most parts of the country. Light rain may occur in some areas until November 7, but significant weather changes are unlikely before November 20. In parts of the Chattorgram division, scattered rainfall may occur around November 17-18.

Regarding cyclones, the agency predicts a very low likelihood of cyclones over the sea before November 20. However, conditions may become favourable for cyclone formation from November 20 through the first week of December with a chance of rain bands forming in some regions simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the early signs of winter are already being felt in different parts of Northern region, evident through fog and mooring dew.

Jaminir Rahman, In-Charge of Chuadanga Met Office when talked tells to the Daily Sun that the first cold wave is likely in December and it may be mild in the north, northwest and central regions. During a cold wave, temperatures in the region may drop to 8-10C

Meteorologists anticipated another caution that this winter could be longer and colder than usual.

Fog: During November, December and January, moderate to dense fog may occur in various parts of the country, especially in the north, northwest and central regions and the river basins.

Number of cold waves: Between November and January, the country may experience up to 10 cold waves, some of which could be intense.

Aman/