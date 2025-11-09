November 9, 2025, 11:50 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December
Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia
SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project
Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts
Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm
135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony
ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University
Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized
Four major highways in Khulna division remain impassable, people, business suffer
Benapole Port/ 7,100 Tonnes of rice imported in 21 days; hope of brings the price stabilising
Headline :
Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm 135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized Four major highways in Khulna division remain impassable, people, business suffer Benapole Port/ 7,100 Tonnes of rice imported in 21 days; hope of brings the price stabilising
/ Front Page, Khulna Division, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December

Amanur Aman/ 132 Share
Update : Sunday, November 9, 2025

Winter this year is expected to begin in the northwestern region of the country from November 10. While the nationwide full winter conditions may take until late end of November.
According to the Bangladesh Weather Observation Team (BWOT) the first cold wave is more likely in December.
BWOT pointed out that this is vital for the farming community in the country. The period from November 8 to 20 is likely to bring favourable weather for harvesting rice and cultivating winter vegetables.
Due to the reduced influence of low-pressure system, rainfall has also begun to decrease in most parts of the country. Light rain may occur in some areas until November 7, but significant weather changes are unlikely before November 20. In parts of the Chattorgram division, scattered rainfall may occur around November 17-18.
Regarding cyclones, the agency predicts a very low likelihood of cyclones over the sea before November 20. However, conditions may become favourable for cyclone formation from November 20 through the first week of December with a chance of rain bands forming in some regions simultaneously.
Meanwhile, the early signs of winter are already being felt in different parts of Northern region, evident through fog and mooring dew.
Jaminir Rahman, In-Charge of Chuadanga Met Office when talked tells to the Daily Sun that the first cold wave is likely in December and it may be mild in the north, northwest and central regions. During a cold wave, temperatures in the region may drop to 8-10C
Meteorologists anticipated another caution that this winter could be longer and colder than usual.
Fog: During November, December and January, moderate to dense fog may occur in various parts of the country, especially in the north, northwest and central regions and the river basins.
Number of cold waves: Between November and January, the country may experience up to 10 cold waves, some of which could be intense.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia

SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project

Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts

Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm

135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony

ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 1,546
  • 1,256,008
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.