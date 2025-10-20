135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony

Speakers at the closing session of Baul King Lalon Shah’s Tirodhyian Dibos (death anniversary) stressed that that Lalon’s philosophy must not be confined to mere rituals or formalities, as such limitation would fail to reveal its true essence. His vision of free and enlightened humanity, they noted, should shape how we live, interact and govern by state policies. They added that through sincere practice of his ideals, humans evolve toward introspection, tolerance and a non-violent spirit.

They further observed that in today’s deeply divided world, Lalon’s message of humanism, his vision of a caste-free society and his call for relationships built on love and equality have become increasingly relevant. Amid growing intolerance and hypocrisy, his philosophy continues to shine as a source of peace and unity.

The three-day event, which began on Friday, concluded today (October 19) night at Lalon’s Akhra premises in Cheuria of Kushtia. The programme was divided into two sessions each day, beginning with discussions where scholars and researchers analysed various aspects of Lalon’s life, thoughts, and philosophy.

The celebration turned into a grand gathering of Bauls, devotees, scholars, and admirers of Lalon from home and abroad. Each day, thousands of visitors attended the festival, spending time in the serene atmosphere of the great saint’s shrine. As per tradition, the event began every morning with sadhusang (spiritual congregation) and nam-sankirtan (devotional chanting).

In addition to Baul artists trained by the local Lalon Academy, singers from different parts of the country performed Lalon’s songs throughout the program.

At the conclusion of the festival, organizers expressed that Lalon’s philosophy should not remain confined within books or songs, but should transform into a living practice of love, mutual respect, and coexistence among people — this, they said, is the true message of Lalon’s death anniversary.

The Key Note Speaker presented that across generations, Lalon’s songs have been preserved through his disciples, the Baul community and the enduring currents of folk tradition. Even in the modern era, they continue to illuminate discussions on philosophy, culture and spirituality. Eminent thinkers—from Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam to Jasimuddin and contemporary philosophers—have engaged deeply with the lasting relevance of Lalon’s thought.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Khulna Divisional Commissioner Firoz Sarkar.

The keynote speaker was Professor Dr. Khaleduzzaman of the Institute of Islamic Education and Research (IIER), Rajshahi University.

Special guests included DIG of Khulna Range Rezaul Haque, PPM, and Kushtia Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman.

The event was presided over by Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin, Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia and President of the Lalon Academy.