November 7, 2025, 7:05 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project
Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts
Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm
135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony
ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University
Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized
Four major highways in Khulna division remain impassable, people, business suffer
Benapole Port/ 7,100 Tonnes of rice imported in 21 days; hope of brings the price stabilising
Small Island, Big Business/ Daily coriander leaf sales reach Tk. 50 lakh on Padma Char
35 Bangladeshis detention and handover in 3 borders
Headline :
Business and Development, Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project

The Kushtia Times Report/ 538 Share
Update : Monday, November 3, 2025

With the goal to open a new horizon in Bangladesh’s banking sector in the digital era, stakeholders have initiated the establishment of a new digital bank styled, ‘Amar Bank.’ Following Bangladesh Bank’s recent announcement, a formal application for a digital banking license was submitted on November 2.
SETU, a leading Non-Government Development Organisation (NGO) in Bangladesh, has taken the lead in it. The project is a large-scale financial and social cooperative effort, bringing together 19 NGOs and 25 potential investors in a single application to operate the digital bank. Dr. Moha. Abdul Quader executive Director of SETU led the process.
The primary objective of “Amar Bank” is to make the country’s conventional banking system more accessible, transparent and inclusive through modern, technology-driven digital financial services. Through this initiative, it is expected that even the remote rural population will gain access to banking facilities via mobile and online platforms, starting from urban areas.
Abdul Quader said that by integrating technology with human resources, it is possible to build an efficient, secure, and user-friendly banking experience. ‘Amar Bank’ represents a significant step toward that vision.”
The participating NGOs have long been working in social development, microfinance, women entrepreneurship development, and strengthening the rural economy. Meanwhile, the investors include economists, entrepreneurs, and technology experts.
Once approved by Bangladesh Bank, “Amar Bank” is expected to formally commence its banking operations.
According to the institution’s plan, the bank will initially operate entirely on a digital platform—where customer onboarding, transactions, loan management, and savings will all be online-based, paperless, and fast.
Experts believe this step will open new possibilities in Bangladesh’s financial sector.
Dr. Moha. Abdul Kader further stated that, in alignment with the Digital Bangladesh vision, “Amar Bank” could become a cornerstone for financial inclusion and smart banking in the country.
Aman/


