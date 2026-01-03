18 Months On, Kushtia Jail Escapees Still Evade Arrest, Security Fears Grow

A significant portion of the 105 prisoners who escaped from Kushtia District Jail during the 2024 uprising still evade arrest.

Even after a year and a half, all of the escapees have not been brought back under the law, heightening concerns about the district’s law-and-order situation. Members of the law enforcement agencies have also acknowledged the issue, saying they remain actively engaged.

According to the Department of Prisons, during the mass uprising of 2024 disorder broke out at Kushtia District Jail, as it did in several other prisons across the country. Taking advantage of the situation, the prison’s security was breached and 105 inmates escaped. Sources say the escapees included suspects and convicts in murder, robbery, arms, and narcotics cases.

During the uprising, firearms were looted from various prisons across the country. As a portion of those weapons has yet to be recovered, law-and-order analysts fear a rise in criminal activity in Kushtia and other districts. The concern is heightened because the looted arms include deadly weapons such as Chinese rifles and shotguns.

Crime analysts note that among those who escaped from Kushtia Jail were individuals already involved in serious criminal activities. Many were active members or leaders of different gangs. Since they have not been returned to custody, there is growing concern that some may rejoin organized crime. The possibility of their involvement in robbery, mugging, arms and drug syndicates, as well as political violence, cannot be ruled out.

Experts observe that “inmates who escaped from prison are not ordinary offenders. They are experienced and involved in violent crimes. Remaining outside law enforcement oversight for such a long period has given them opportunities to engage in new criminal activities. In districts like Kushtia, this issue needs to be treated with special importance.”

Law Enforcement Efforts

Prison authorities and police say operations are ongoing to identify the whereabouts of inmates who escaped from Kushtia Jail. They claim that information-sharing and surveillance have been intensified through coordination with other districts.

A police official said,

“Regular operations are underway to arrest the fugitive inmates. Swift action is being taken whenever information is received.”

Local residents believe that failing to arrest all the inmates who escaped from Kushtia Jail even after a year and a half is an ominous sign for public safety. They stress the need for special drives to bring the fugitives back under the law, along with strengthening prison security to prevent similar incidents in the future.