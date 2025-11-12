November 13, 2025, 1:03 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife
Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December
Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia
SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project
Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts
Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm
135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony
ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University
Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized
Four major highways in Khulna division remain impassable, people, business suffer
Headline :
ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm 135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized Four major highways in Khulna division remain impassable, people, business suffer
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife

The Kushtia Times Report/ 97 Share
Update : Wednesday, November 12, 2025

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Haji Robiul Islam, former chairman of Kushtia Zila Parishad also vice-president of the Kushtia Zilla Awami League and his wife, Mosammat Banu Islam, for allegedly amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.
Following a preliminary investigation, Bulbul Ahmed, assistant director of the ACC’s Integrated District Office in Kushtia, lodged the cases with the Kushtia Divisional Special Tribunal on Wednesday (November 12).
Misuse of power to amass crores in illegal wealth
According to the ACC’s complaint, Robiul Islam, 71 abused his power; engaged in bribery and corruption while serving as chairman of the Zila Parishad, thereby acquiring a large amount of wealth disproportionate to his known income.
Primary investigation shows that his total legal income amounts to Tk 5,15,44,188, while his total accumulated wealth, including family expenditures, stands at Tk 7,07,95,405. This indicates Tk 1,61,60,217 worth of wealth inconsistent with known income sources.
The ACC stated that Robiul Islam secretly acquired these assets by exploiting his official position and political influence, investing part of the illicit wealth in his wife’s name. Based on memorandum no. 00.01.5000.704/03/004.24-748, the ACC recommended filing a case under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.
Assets in wife’s name: case against Banu Islam
In the second case, the ACC alleged that Mosammat Banu Islam (65), wife of Robiul Islam, acquired assets worth Tk 1,42,82,000, which could not be accounted for through any legitimate source of income.
The investigation revealed that these assets were in fact purchased with funds obtained illicitly by Robiul Islam. The ACC concluded that this constitutes a punishable offence under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.
Investigation and implications
The ACC noted that the incidents in question date back to the fiscal year 2021–22. It further stated that if additional assets or individuals are found to be involved during the ongoing investigation, they will be included in the case.
The filing of these two cases against such prominent political and administrative figures has drawn considerable attention in Kushtia’s local political and bureaucratic circles.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December

Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia

SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project

Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts

Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm

135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 162
  • 1,270,128
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.