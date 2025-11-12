ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Haji Robiul Islam, former chairman of Kushtia Zila Parishad also vice-president of the Kushtia Zilla Awami League and his wife, Mosammat Banu Islam, for allegedly amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

Following a preliminary investigation, Bulbul Ahmed, assistant director of the ACC’s Integrated District Office in Kushtia, lodged the cases with the Kushtia Divisional Special Tribunal on Wednesday (November 12).

Misuse of power to amass crores in illegal wealth

According to the ACC’s complaint, Robiul Islam, 71 abused his power; engaged in bribery and corruption while serving as chairman of the Zila Parishad, thereby acquiring a large amount of wealth disproportionate to his known income.

Primary investigation shows that his total legal income amounts to Tk 5,15,44,188, while his total accumulated wealth, including family expenditures, stands at Tk 7,07,95,405. This indicates Tk 1,61,60,217 worth of wealth inconsistent with known income sources.

The ACC stated that Robiul Islam secretly acquired these assets by exploiting his official position and political influence, investing part of the illicit wealth in his wife’s name. Based on memorandum no. 00.01.5000.704/03/004.24-748, the ACC recommended filing a case under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Assets in wife’s name: case against Banu Islam

In the second case, the ACC alleged that Mosammat Banu Islam (65), wife of Robiul Islam, acquired assets worth Tk 1,42,82,000, which could not be accounted for through any legitimate source of income.

The investigation revealed that these assets were in fact purchased with funds obtained illicitly by Robiul Islam. The ACC concluded that this constitutes a punishable offence under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Investigation and implications

The ACC noted that the incidents in question date back to the fiscal year 2021–22. It further stated that if additional assets or individuals are found to be involved during the ongoing investigation, they will be included in the case.

The filing of these two cases against such prominent political and administrative figures has drawn considerable attention in Kushtia’s local political and bureaucratic circles.

