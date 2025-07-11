July 31, 2025, 3:37 am
Dainik Kushtia
Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run
Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh
Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts
Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence
Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction
Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged
We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality
ACC Notice hung at residence gate of fugitive Ex MP, his brother Upazila Chairman
Letters to Bangladesh and others/reciprocal tariff deadline extended, uncertainty over trade deal
Countdown begins for Rooppur’s entry into national grid
ACC Notice hung at residence gate of fugitive Ex MP, his brother Upazila Chairman

The Kushtia Times Report
Update : Friday, July 11, 2025

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has affixed official notices to the main gate of the residence of former MP Rezaul Haque Chowdhury and his younger brother, former Upazila Parishad Chairman Bulbul Ahmed Token Chowdhury in Sonaikund village of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia.
Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, served as vice president of the Daulatpur Upazila unit of the Awami League was elected as an independent candidate from the Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur) constituency in both the 2014 and 2024 general elections. His younger brother, Bulbul Ahmed Token Chowdhury, previously held the positions of president of the Upazila Jubo League elected Upazila Parishad Chairman in last election.
A team from the ACC’s Kushtia district office, led by Deputy Assistant Director Saidur Rahman, posted two notices at the residence gate. The notices instruct the individuals to submit a detailed statement of their assets using the prescribed format within 21 working days.
The notices state that the two brothers face serious allegations of accumulating wealth beyond their known sources of income and concealing relevant information. The ACC is actively investigating these claims.
Local sources say the posting of the notices has sparked widespread uproar in the area. It is confirmed that both Rezaul Haque and Bulbul Ahmed have been absent from the locality since July 5 and are believed to be in hiding.
Additionally, Token Chowdhury has been accused of engaging in criminal activities in the local area. Allegations also that he has long been in control of cross-border smuggling syndicates operating in the region.
Earlier, on June 30, the ACC froze 14 bank accounts held in their names following a court order.
ACC Deputy Assistant Director Saidur Rahman stated that the notices had to be posted at the main gate as the individuals were not present at home. If they fail to submit their asset statements within the stipulated time, further legal action will be taken against them.
Aman/


