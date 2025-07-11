ACC Notice hung at residence gate of fugitive Ex MP, his brother Upazila Chairman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has affixed official notices to the main gate of the residence of former MP Rezaul Haque Chowdhury and his younger brother, former Upazila Parishad Chairman Bulbul Ahmed Token Chowdhury in Sonaikund village of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia.

Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, served as vice president of the Daulatpur Upazila unit of the Awami League was elected as an independent candidate from the Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur) constituency in both the 2014 and 2024 general elections. His younger brother, Bulbul Ahmed Token Chowdhury, previously held the positions of president of the Upazila Jubo League elected Upazila Parishad Chairman in last election.

A team from the ACC’s Kushtia district office, led by Deputy Assistant Director Saidur Rahman, posted two notices at the residence gate. The notices instruct the individuals to submit a detailed statement of their assets using the prescribed format within 21 working days.

The notices state that the two brothers face serious allegations of accumulating wealth beyond their known sources of income and concealing relevant information. The ACC is actively investigating these claims.

Local sources say the posting of the notices has sparked widespread uproar in the area. It is confirmed that both Rezaul Haque and Bulbul Ahmed have been absent from the locality since July 5 and are believed to be in hiding.

Additionally, Token Chowdhury has been accused of engaging in criminal activities in the local area. Allegations also that he has long been in control of cross-border smuggling syndicates operating in the region.

Earlier, on June 30, the ACC froze 14 bank accounts held in their names following a court order.

ACC Deputy Assistant Director Saidur Rahman stated that the notices had to be posted at the main gate as the individuals were not present at home. If they fail to submit their asset statements within the stipulated time, further legal action will be taken against them.

Aman/