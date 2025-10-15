ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University

A team from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrived at Islamic University, Kushtia, to investigate the allegations of irregularities and corruption in three fields. These are recruitment malpractice in the Finance and Banking Department, irregularities in various segments of mega project and unauthorized withdrawal of Tk. 6.25 crore funds from the same project.

ACC Assistant Director Bulbul Ahmed Riyad visited the university to initiate the investigation. He, along with four engineers, inspected the relevant projects on-site on Monday and Tuesday (13–14 October).

When talked, he told to the journalists that they have come to investigate corruption in teacher recruitment, fake bills withdrawn from the mega project. These matters have not been previously reviewed or examined on the ground.

“Until the corruption issues in the project are fully verifed, it is impossible to quantify them. We hope the investigation will conclude within one to one-and-a-half months,: he said.

At least 14 audio recordings, reportedly featuring the voice of former Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Sheikh Abdus Salam, regarding recruitment malpractice in the Finance and Banking Department and other matters, were leaked on social media. Following widespread concern, letters were sent to the authorities requesting action, leading the University Grants Commission (UGC), under the Ministry of Education, to set up a three-member committee to investigate the former VC.

Additionally, in November 2023, allegations surfaced regarding the mega project worth Tk. 537 crore, including the unauthorized withdrawal of Tk. 6.25 crore in fake bills and fund misallocation. The allegations pointed fingers to the then-treasurer, Professor Dr. Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, accusing him of gross negligence in safeguarding the university treasury.

The allegations stated that, at a particular time and under unusual circumstances, several contractors were quietly issued bills totaling Tk. 6.25 crore like a late-night hours. Project officials, the accounts department and certain senior administrative officers were reportedly involved with this chain.

In response, the then VC Dr. Sheikh Abdus Salam formed an investigation committee on 12 December 2024, which found irregularities involving the contractors and other officials. The committee submitted report recommending punishment.

Since the syndicate at the time could not determine punishment, a three-member disciplinary committee was subsequently formed following the committee’s recommendations.

The committee was headed by Professor Dr. A. Q. M. Mahbub, then VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, with Professor Dr. Anichur Rahman as member-secretary and Professor Dr. Rezwanul Islam, former Dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences in Islamic university, as the third member.

However, due to the quota movement and later administrative changes, progress on implementing the committee’s work was delayed.

Now, the ACC has taken up the investigation. They have interviewed the accused, but for unknown reasons, the inquiry has not yet been completed.

Regarding the investigation, routine in-charge Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. M. Yaqub Ali said that ACC officials came to him for courtesy visit.

“Nothing beyond basic greetings occurred. They are here for investigation, and I know they are carrying out their work.”