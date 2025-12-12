December 12, 2025, 6:43 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
American aid organization ECOH distributes food to hundreds of distressed people
Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest
Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins
Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies
Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed
Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur
Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4
Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service
ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife
Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December
Headline :
American aid organization ECOH distributes food to hundreds of distressed people Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4 Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December
/ Business and Development, Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

American aid organization ECOH distributes food to hundreds of distressed people

The Kushtia Times Report/ 120 Share
Update : Friday, December 12, 2025

The American aid organization ECOH (Educational, Charitable and Humanitarian Organization) has undertaken an initiative to distribute high-quality food among more than four hundred impoverished and destitute people and children.
The food distribution program was held on Thursday afternoon in front of the ECOH Imdad Sitara Foundation Health Center in the Housing area of the town. Local residents warmly welcomed ECOH’s humanitarian effort.
The programme was attended by distinguished writer and researcher and editor-publisher of Kushtia-based Bangla daily The Dainik Kushtia and English weekly The Kushtia Times, Dr. Amanur Aman, as the chief guest.
Other attendees included social worker and convener of the Bangladesh Jatyia Pary (Andalib Partha), Kushtia unit Imran Ahmod, ECO project officer Abdul Qader and other officials and staff members.
During the event, the speakers highlighted that “Organizations like ECOH set a humanitarian example by standing beside the helpless members of society. Expanding such initiatives would benefit many more people.
“We hope that such efforts continue in the future and provide sustained support to the underprivileged,” said Dr. Amanur Aman.
The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to ECOH for the food assistance. They said such support plays a crucial role in their daily lives and helps alleviate some of the hardships they face.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest

Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins

Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies

Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed

Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur

Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 1,867
  • 1,394,101
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.