American aid organization ECOH distributes food to hundreds of distressed people

The American aid organization ECOH (Educational, Charitable and Humanitarian Organization) has undertaken an initiative to distribute high-quality food among more than four hundred impoverished and destitute people and children.

The food distribution program was held on Thursday afternoon in front of the ECOH Imdad Sitara Foundation Health Center in the Housing area of the town. Local residents warmly welcomed ECOH’s humanitarian effort.

The programme was attended by distinguished writer and researcher and editor-publisher of Kushtia-based Bangla daily The Dainik Kushtia and English weekly The Kushtia Times, Dr. Amanur Aman, as the chief guest.

Other attendees included social worker and convener of the Bangladesh Jatyia Pary (Andalib Partha), Kushtia unit Imran Ahmod, ECO project officer Abdul Qader and other officials and staff members.

During the event, the speakers highlighted that “Organizations like ECOH set a humanitarian example by standing beside the helpless members of society. Expanding such initiatives would benefit many more people.

“We hope that such efforts continue in the future and provide sustained support to the underprivileged,” said Dr. Amanur Aman.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to ECOH for the food assistance. They said such support plays a crucial role in their daily lives and helps alleviate some of the hardships they face.