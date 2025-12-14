BSF returns body of Bangladeshi killed in Kushtia border

Eight days after the shot dead a Bangladeshi at Daulatpur border in Kushtia, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned his body on Saturday night.

The deceased was Shanto, 22, son of Shipon Ali of Dangerpara village, Mohammadpur, located near the border in Ramkrishnapur Union of Daulatpur Upazila.

Shanto had been killed on 5 December at around 2:00 am near border pillar 154/3-S, across the Mohammadpur border on Indian territory, in firing by the BSF.

BSF handed over the body to the BGB on Saturday (13 December) at around 7:00 pm.

According to the BGB and local sources, Shanto was a known drug trafficker in the area. On the night of the incident, he was attempting to smuggle drugs and weapons into India through an illegal route with 4–5 accomplices. The BSF patrol from the Kacharipara camp opened fire targeting them. Shanto was shot and fell to the ground, while his accomplices fled. He was then taken to the BSF camp while injured. Later, he died in hospital two days after receiving treatment.

Md. Zakirul Islam, Assistant Director of the 47th BGB Kushtia Battalion, said that on that night, the BSF fired at several individuals, including Shanto. He was taken into custody while injured and later died under medical care. Following the incident, a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB was held on 8 December.

“BGB is taking necessary steps to investigate the incident,”he said.

Ariful Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station, confirmed that Shanto’s body was handed over to the BGB through the flag meeting on Saturday at 7:00 pm.

The body will be returned to the family after autopsy, OC said.

Aman/