December 15, 2025, 12:30 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
BSF returns body of Bangladeshi killed in Kushtia border
Today is Shaheed Intellectuals Day
American aid organization ECHO distributes food to hundreds of distressed people
Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest
Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins
Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies
Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed
Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur
Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4
Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service
Headline :
BSF returns body of Bangladeshi killed in Kushtia border Today is Shaheed Intellectuals Day American aid organization ECHO distributes food to hundreds of distressed people Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4 Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service
/ International, Kushtia Issues, Last page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

BSF returns body of Bangladeshi killed in Kushtia border

The Kushtia Times Report/ 80 Share
Update : Sunday, December 14, 2025

Eight days after the shot dead a Bangladeshi at Daulatpur border in Kushtia, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned his body on Saturday night.
The deceased was Shanto, 22, son of Shipon Ali of Dangerpara village, Mohammadpur, located near the border in Ramkrishnapur Union of Daulatpur Upazila.
Shanto had been killed on 5 December at around 2:00 am near border pillar 154/3-S, across the Mohammadpur border on Indian territory, in firing by the BSF.
BSF handed over the body to the BGB on Saturday (13 December) at around 7:00 pm.
According to the BGB and local sources, Shanto was a known drug trafficker in the area. On the night of the incident, he was attempting to smuggle drugs and weapons into India through an illegal route with 4–5 accomplices. The BSF patrol from the Kacharipara camp opened fire targeting them. Shanto was shot and fell to the ground, while his accomplices fled. He was then taken to the BSF camp while injured. Later, he died in hospital two days after receiving treatment.
Md. Zakirul Islam, Assistant Director of the 47th BGB Kushtia Battalion, said that on that night, the BSF fired at several individuals, including Shanto. He was taken into custody while injured and later died under medical care. Following the incident, a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB was held on 8 December.
“BGB is taking necessary steps to investigate the incident,”he said.
Ariful Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station, confirmed that Shanto’s body was handed over to the BGB through the flag meeting on Saturday at 7:00 pm.
The body will be returned to the family after autopsy, OC said.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Today is Shaheed Intellectuals Day

American aid organization ECHO distributes food to hundreds of distressed people

Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest

Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins

Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies

Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 49
  • 1,397,702
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.