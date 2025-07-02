Countdown begins for Rooppur’s entry into national grid

With the successful commissioning of both the main and auxiliary transformers of Unit-1, Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant, Rooppur is now approaching the final phase of preparation to connect to the national power grid.

The announcement was confirmed by Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation overseeing the plant’s construction, along with senior officials from the Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL).

Dr. Zahedul Hasan, Managing Director of the Nuclear Power Grid Company, has provided details about the critical role of the main transformers at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

He explained that these transformers convert the 24 kV electricity generated by the turbine into 400 kV, the standard voltage required for transmission through the national grid. Each transformer boasts a capacity of up to 1,599 megawatts, exceeding the anticipated 1,200 megawatts output of Unit-1, ensuring both uninterrupted and surplus power supply as needed. Notably, each transformer phase weighs approximately 400 tonnes, and the installation involved over 150 kilometers of cables to complete the necessary connections.

Dr. Hasan further stated that the commissioning of the auxiliary transformers, essential for supplying internal power to the unit, has been successfully completed.

“These transformers support dual-mode operation, allowing those to draw electricity from both the national grid and the plant’s own generator. Prior to this, the internal systems were powered exclusively by standby transformers.

Alexey Deriy, Vice President of Atomstroyexport—Rosatom’s engineering division overseeing the project—remarked that the achievement reflects strong coordination and dedication from all involved.

“Despite significant logistical and climate-related challenges, we have successfully completed this critical phase, which is essential for ensuring the plant’s safe and reliable operation,” he said.

He added that a series of safety-related tests, including the “hot media test,” are scheduled to take place soon.

During these procedures, the release of steam may produce unexpected noises, but these are anticipated and part of the planned testing process. There is no threat to public safety, as the entire operation is being carried out under strict safety protocols. Rosatom adheres to the highest safety standards, ensuring full compliance with both national regulations and international benchmarks.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being implemented with financial and technical support from Russia. The project features two Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors, each capable of producing 1,200 megawatts of electricity. Rosatom’s engineering division is serving as the general contractor for the 2,400-megawatt-capacity facility.

Aman/Kushtia