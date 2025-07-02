July 31, 2025, 3:37 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run
Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh
Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts
Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence
Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction
Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged
We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality
ACC Notice hung at residence gate of fugitive Ex MP, his brother Upazila Chairman
Letters to Bangladesh and others/reciprocal tariff deadline extended, uncertainty over trade deal
Countdown begins for Rooppur’s entry into national grid
Headline :
Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality ACC Notice hung at residence gate of fugitive Ex MP, his brother Upazila Chairman Letters to Bangladesh and others/reciprocal tariff deadline extended, uncertainty over trade deal Countdown begins for Rooppur’s entry into national grid
/ Business and Development, Front Page, International, National, Today Newspaper, Top news

Countdown begins for Rooppur’s entry into national grid

The Kushtia Times Report 543 Share
Update : Wednesday, July 2, 2025

With the successful commissioning of both the main and auxiliary transformers of Unit-1, Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant, Rooppur is now approaching the final phase of preparation to connect to the national power grid.
The announcement was confirmed by Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation overseeing the plant’s construction, along with senior officials from the Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL).
Dr. Zahedul Hasan, Managing Director of the Nuclear Power Grid Company, has provided details about the critical role of the main transformers at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
He explained that these transformers convert the 24 kV electricity generated by the turbine into 400 kV, the standard voltage required for transmission through the national grid. Each transformer boasts a capacity of up to 1,599 megawatts, exceeding the anticipated 1,200 megawatts output of Unit-1, ensuring both uninterrupted and surplus power supply as needed. Notably, each transformer phase weighs approximately 400 tonnes, and the installation involved over 150 kilometers of cables to complete the necessary connections.
Dr. Hasan further stated that the commissioning of the auxiliary transformers, essential for supplying internal power to the unit, has been successfully completed.
“These transformers support dual-mode operation, allowing those to draw electricity from both the national grid and the plant’s own generator. Prior to this, the internal systems were powered exclusively by standby transformers.
Alexey Deriy, Vice President of Atomstroyexport—Rosatom’s engineering division overseeing the project—remarked that the achievement reflects strong coordination and dedication from all involved.
“Despite significant logistical and climate-related challenges, we have successfully completed this critical phase, which is essential for ensuring the plant’s safe and reliable operation,” he said.
He added that a series of safety-related tests, including the “hot media test,” are scheduled to take place soon.
During these procedures, the release of steam may produce unexpected noises, but these are anticipated and part of the planned testing process. There is no threat to public safety, as the entire operation is being carried out under strict safety protocols. Rosatom adheres to the highest safety standards, ensuring full compliance with both national regulations and international benchmarks.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being implemented with financial and technical support from Russia. The project features two Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors, each capable of producing 1,200 megawatts of electricity. Rosatom’s engineering division is serving as the general contractor for the 2,400-megawatt-capacity facility.
Aman/Kushtia


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run

Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh

Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts

Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence

Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction

Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 71
  • 1,103,758
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.