Dainik Kushtia
Durga Puja : First Consignment of Hilsa Sent to India Through Benapole

The Kushtia Times Report
Update : Wednesday, September 17, 2025

On the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, Bangladesh has started exporting hilsa to India as its earlier declaration through the Benapole land port in Jashore.
The first consignment of 37.46 tonnes of hilsa was sent on Tuesday night. Five exporters dispatched the consignment, which entered India’s Petrapole port in seven trucks.
Confirming the matter, Director of Benapole Port Shamim Hossain said to the Daily Sun on Wednesday morning that the first consignment was handled by five exporters—Satata Fish, Swarnali Enterprise, Tanisha Enterprise, Biswas Enterprise, and Lucky Trading.
Besides, five companies in India imported this first batch of hilsa. These importers are National Trading, FNS Fish, Joy Shantasi, Maa International, and RJ International.
Benapole Fisheries Quarantine Officer Sojib Saha stated that, as per the directives of the Ministry of Commerce, all exports must be completed by October 5. The export price has been fixed at USD 12.5 per kilogram.
Saifur Rahman, a representative of Swarnali Enterprise which received permission to export 4 tonnes of hilsha said that the fish would reach hopefully to India’s Kolkata town anytime of today (Wednesday).
Earlier, the government permitted the export of a total of 1,200 tonnes of hilsa to India for this year’s Durga Puja occasion. In this regard, thirty-seven companies were granted approval.
Of those, one company for 50 tonnes, twenty-five companies for 30 tonnes each (a total of 750 tonnes), nine companies for 40 tonnes each (a total of 360 tonnes) and two companies for 20 tonnes each (a total of 40 tonnes).
Port Director Shamim Hossain asserted that hilsa exports will have a positive impact on the national economy and open new opportunities for the fisheries sector.
