July 31, 2025, 3:37 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run
Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh
Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts
Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence
Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction
Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged
We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality
ACC Notice hung at residence gate of fugitive Ex MP, his brother Upazila Chairman
Letters to Bangladesh and others/reciprocal tariff deadline extended, uncertainty over trade deal
Countdown begins for Rooppur’s entry into national grid
Headline :
Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality ACC Notice hung at residence gate of fugitive Ex MP, his brother Upazila Chairman Letters to Bangladesh and others/reciprocal tariff deadline extended, uncertainty over trade deal Countdown begins for Rooppur’s entry into national grid
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run

The Kushtia Times Report 355 Share
Update : Monday, July 28, 2025

Kushta’s former Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Tanvir Arafath has been shown arrested in the murder case of BNP activist Kudrat Ali, who was shot dead in the Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia in 2020.
He has been languishing in Kushtia jail in another BNP activist murder case since December 26, 2023.
Today, Monday (July 28), Tanvir was brought and produced before the Senior Judicial Magistrate of Daulatpur Amli Court, Mostafa Parvez.
Following the hearing, the court ordered that he be shown arrested in the case and sent back to jail.
Tanvir Arafath had previously served as Deputy Police Commissioner at the DIG Office of Sylhet Range. His ancestral home is in Khalishpur upazila of Khulna district.
Tanvir was arrested as the prime accused in another murder case involving BNP activist Sujon Malitha in Kushtia on December 26, 2023. A court sent him to Kushtia hail.
The Kudrat Ali Murder Case: Allegations and Background/
Kudrat Ali’s son filed a murder case with Daulatpur Police Station on October 2, 2024.
According to the case statement, Kudrat Ali was an active activist of the BNP whose political involvement and rising popularity allegedly posed a threat to the ruling Awami League and certain members of the police. The complaint alleges that a planned conspiracy was devised to eliminate him.
The plaintiff alleged that on the night of July 23, 2020, a police team led by then-Investigation Officer of Daulatpur police station Nishikanta Sarkar, including SI Roknuzzaman, SI Mehedi Hasan, SI Shahjahan, ASI Anichur Rahman, and then-SP Tanvir Arafat, abducted Kudrat Ali from his home in Munshiganj village og the upazila.
For the next two days, the family had no information about his whereabouts. Then, early on July 25, they received news that Kudrat had been forcibly disappeared, shot dead, and that his body was being held at the police station.
Upon seeing the body, family members observed signs of bullet wounds and torture on his chest, back, face, arms, and legs. The body was later released from the morgue and buried.
The plaintiff further alleged that when he tried to file a case after the burial, the investigation officer threatened him, saying he would face the same fate if he proceeded.
Only after the political climate changed did the family feel safe enough to file the case.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station Solaiman Sheikh said that a petition was submitted to the court to show Tanvir Arafat arrested in this case, which the court has granted.
Sujon Malitha Murder Case to run/
SP Tanvir Arafat is also implicated in the 2019 murder of BNP activist Sujon Malitha, who was shot dead on September 13 that year in Takimara village of Kushtia Sadar upazila. On September 29, 2023, Sujon Hossain—a political associate of the victim—filed a case at Kushtia Model Police Station, naming 15 individuals and identifying 10 to 12 others as unknown accused.
The deceased, Sujon Malitha, was the son of Ismail Malitha.
The plaintiff, Sujon Hossain, is the son of Abdur Razzak from the Mill Line area of Kushtia town.
The court has ordered that both cases proceed against the former SP.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh

Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts

Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence

Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction

Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged

We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 71
  • 1,103,758
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.