January 9, 2026, 2:04 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Headline :
Business and Development, International, Khulna Division, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National

Government suspends new permits; Indian onion imports to run until January 30

Amanur Aman/ 93 Share
Update : Wednesday, January 7, 2026

The government has temporarily suspended new import permits (IPs) for Indian onions to protect local farmers. As a result, no fresh approvals are being granted for importing Indian onions for an indefinite period. However, imports under previously issued permits will continue until January 30.
Although no official notification has been issued yet, field-level officials concerned have confirmed the development.
According to sources, the issuance of new onion import approvals has been halted since Monday (January 5).
Yusuf Ali, Assistant Quarantine Officer at the Plant Quarantine Center of Hili land port, said that a total of 344 tonnes of onions entered the country through Hili port on Monday.
He added that these imports were carried out under import permits issued earlier and confirmed that no new IPs is being granted.
Earlier, on December 7, the government allowed onion imports from India to stabilize prices in the domestic market. At that time, the price of onions rose to nearly Tk. 140 per Kg. Following the increase in imports, onion prices dropped significantly, coming down to between Tk 40 and Tk 50 per kilogram.
Several importers sought new permits from Monday morning onward, but their applications were not approved.
According to sources, the government has decided to halt new IP issuance, even as earlier permits continue to be valid.
Experts believe that this move to regulate imports aims to ensure fair prices for local farmers while tightening import management in line with the prevailing market situation.
