Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur

BNP is facing a severe internal rift over the party’s candidates in two Meherpur constituencies—Meherpur-1 (Sadar) and Meherpur-2 (Gangni). Insiders said, the internal division was on now it has become increasingly high after announcing party candidates and its impact spread down top to grassroots level leaders and activists.

Longstanding grievances, organizational discontent and leadership rivalries are now erupting into open conflict.

BNP has nominated former MP Masud Arun for Meherpur-1 and former MP Amzad Hossain for Meherpur-2 (Gangni).

Almost immediately after the nominations were made public, anger and resentment intensified across both constituencies. The party leaders had promised that all would unite behind the paddy-sheaf symbol, regardless of the nominees, once the nominations were declared, that pledge of unity quickly fell apart on the ground.

According to party insiders, the dispute originated after the BNP formed new committee for Meherpur District BNP on 13 December last year, appointing Javed Masud Milton as convener and Advocate Kamrul Islam as member secretary.

This committee was initially rejected by many party leaders and activists of all levels as a large number has expected that the convening committee will be formed under Masud Arun and Amjad Hossaini.

The tension gradually subsided and the supporters of Masud Arun and Amzad Hossain waited patiently for the nomination announcement.

The conflict flared up again when it became clear that both the convener and the member secretary of the district BNP committee had been aspiring candidates themselves and had failed to secure the nominations.

Following the announcement of candidates, the conflict has intensified sharply. Party rivals have been staging processions and demonstrations against each other almost daily.

On Tuesday night, Meherpur-1 saw a protest march and street gathering led by District BNP General Secretary Advocate Kamrul Islam. Sadar Upazila BNP president Fayez Mohammad, Municipal BNP president Latif Biswas, and General Secretary Ehan Uddin, among others, spoke at the event.

They alleged that BNP is bound to lose in both two seats if this nomination is not reconsidered.

Speakers openly opposed the party’s nominated candidate, Masud Arun.

Meanwhile, Masud Arun has already started mass outreach in support of the paddy-sheaf symbol. His supporters are campaigning across villages.

When contacted, he claimed that it is natural that some are upset for not receiving the nomination. Everything will settle with time.”

When contacted, candidate of Meherpur-2 Amjad Hossain is highly hopeful of his winning. He said, he is tested leader of all walks of society since his politics in last 30 years on.

“People wants skilled and tested leaders against the latest dropping of the politics,” he said.

He is hopeful that the so called rivals will come under the same umbrella of Sheaf of paddy symbol.

Besides, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate in the constituency, Maulana Muha. Tajuddin has also intensified his campaign.

His posters and banners across the town and villages have increased the election heat.