November 26, 2025, 2:51 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur
Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4
Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service
ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife
Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December
Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia
SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project
Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts
Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm
135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony
Headline :
Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4 Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm 135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony
/ Front Page, Khulna Division, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur

Amanur Aman, Back From Meherpur 65 Share
Update : Tuesday, November 25, 2025

BNP is facing a severe internal rift over the party’s candidates in two Meherpur constituencies—Meherpur-1 (Sadar) and Meherpur-2 (Gangni). Insiders said, the internal division was on now it has become increasingly high after announcing party candidates and its impact spread down top to grassroots level leaders and activists.
Longstanding grievances, organizational discontent and leadership rivalries are now erupting into open conflict.
BNP has nominated former MP Masud Arun for Meherpur-1 and former MP Amzad Hossain for Meherpur-2 (Gangni).
Almost immediately after the nominations were made public, anger and resentment intensified across both constituencies. The party leaders had promised that all would unite behind the paddy-sheaf symbol, regardless of the nominees, once the nominations were declared, that pledge of unity quickly fell apart on the ground.
According to party insiders, the dispute originated after the BNP formed new committee for Meherpur District BNP on 13 December last year, appointing Javed Masud Milton as convener and Advocate Kamrul Islam as member secretary.
This committee was initially rejected by many party leaders and activists of all levels as a large number has expected that the convening committee will be formed under Masud Arun and Amjad Hossaini.
The tension gradually subsided and the supporters of Masud Arun and Amzad Hossain waited patiently for the nomination announcement.
The conflict flared up again when it became clear that both the convener and the member secretary of the district BNP committee had been aspiring candidates themselves and had failed to secure the nominations.
Following the announcement of candidates, the conflict has intensified sharply. Party rivals have been staging processions and demonstrations against each other almost daily.
On Tuesday night, Meherpur-1 saw a protest march and street gathering led by District BNP General Secretary Advocate Kamrul Islam. Sadar Upazila BNP president Fayez Mohammad, Municipal BNP president Latif Biswas, and General Secretary Ehan Uddin, among others, spoke at the event.
They alleged that BNP is bound to lose in both two seats if this nomination is not reconsidered.
Speakers openly opposed the party’s nominated candidate, Masud Arun.
Meanwhile, Masud Arun has already started mass outreach in support of the paddy-sheaf symbol. His supporters are campaigning across villages.
When contacted, he claimed that it is natural that some are upset for not receiving the nomination. Everything will settle with time.”
When contacted, candidate of Meherpur-2 Amjad Hossain is highly hopeful of his winning. He said, he is tested leader of all walks of society since his politics in last 30 years on.
“People wants skilled and tested leaders against the latest dropping of the politics,” he said.
He is hopeful that the so called rivals will come under the same umbrella of Sheaf of paddy symbol.
Besides, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate in the constituency, Maulana Muha. Tajuddin has also intensified his campaign.
His posters and banners across the town and villages have increased the election heat.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4

Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service

ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife

Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December

Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia

SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 4,499
  • 1,358,868
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.