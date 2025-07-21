Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched a formal investigation following massive allegations of irregularities and corruption surfaced in the procurement of modern medical equipment in Kushtia Medical College.

Sources indicate that the procurement of various items for the institution—including computers, water purification units, digital duplicators, electric drill systems, spinal and pituitary sets, 3D visualization microscopes, minimally invasive spinal surgery kits, percutaneous vertebral lumbar pedicle screws, and ACDF surgical instruments—was marked by financial mismanagement, inflated pricing, and significant discrepancies in both the quantity and quality of the equipment compared to actual needs.

According to sources, many of the purchased items were allegedly priced far above their market value. Some are reportedly unusable. In several cases, there were discrepancies in the timing of orders, deliveries, and bill settlements.

In another development, former ousted Prime Minister expressed her angry over the surfacing of various serious allegeations of irregularities in ECNEC meeting on January 5, 2021.

Besides, various quarters have demanded a thorough investigation into the irregularities in the construction work of the college from beginning to end.

Irregularities in Computer Procurement

According to the tender specifications, 200 twelfth-generation HP desktop computers were to be supplied, each valued at approximately Tk.100,000. These systems were expected to feature Core i3 processors, 4 GB RAM, 1 TB hard drives, 21.5″ Full HD LED monitors, and 450-watt power supplies.

But, the supplier delivered outdated, low-quality sixth-generation machines, nearly half of which were completely non-functional.

Hospital authorities reported that many of the delivered units could not even be powered on, causing serious disruptions to healthcare services. Sources further revealed that the computers lacked official brand logos and failed to meet any of the tender’s technical requirements. The estimated financial loss to the government is around Tk, 2 crore.

Dr. Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, Project Director at Kushtia Medical College Hospital, said that they are in the process of returning the substandard computers, and the contractor has agreed to take them back.

“Despite sending multiple letters, we have yet to receive any response from the director’s office regarding the handover of the equipment,” he said.

Irregularities in Water Purifier and Photocopier Procurement

The tender specified a water purifier with a capacity of 6,000 gallons per day (GPD), only a 1,200 GPD unit was delivered—and it has yet to be installed. If installed as is, this discrepancy could result in a government loss of approximately 50 lakh.

In a similar case, a basic low-quality photocopier was supplied in place of a high-resolution digital duplicator, causing an additional estimated loss of around Tk. 4 lakh.

Both items were delivered by Asia Trading Corporation, a Dhaka-based company owned by Sajib Al Hasan. Attempts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful.

Payment Before Delivery

A tender worth Tk 13.85 crore was floated on May 7, 2023, to procure 19 pieces of equipment for the neurosurgery department. Following recommendations, Dhaka-based MS SP Trading House was awarded the contract.

The procurement included Image-guided neuro-navigation system (Tk 2.76 crore), Electric drill system (Tk 41 lakh), Spinal and pituitary sets with 3D visualization microscope (Tk 3.42 crore), Minimally invasive spinal surgery system (85,91 lakh), Pedicle screw set (30.37 lakh) and ACDF instrument set (Tk 48.71 lakh)

However, despite the project deadline having passed, payment was released on December 18, 2023—even though the equipment had not been fully delivered and no official survey report had been submitted at the time. The payment was processed before the items were recorded in the college’s inventory. The survey report was eventually submitted in March 2024.

Dr. Anwarul Islam, Deputy Director of the hospital said that many of the machines are still idle.

“Now we are in the process of formally accepting them. Some substandard items have already been rejected,” said, however, keeping mum when asked why they did not take step accepting the items before.

In response, Hafizur Rahman Pulak, Managing Director of SP Trading House claimed that they delivered only 19 devices and followed all procedures as required. There was no irregularity.

Corruption on College Construction

The construction of the medical college and hospital commenced in 2012 with a total budget of Tk 614 crore —of which Tk 485 crore was allocate for infrastructure and Tk 129 crore for equipment and furnishings.

Serious allegations have surfaced, claiming that approximately Tk 5 crore was embezzled during the construction of one academic building. The reported irregularities involve basement construction, tiling, and other structural works. Multiple individuals, including former two principals and Shahid Md. Kabir, former executive engineer of the Kushtia Public Works Department, have been named in connection with the alleged corruption.

Former Ousted PM Hasina’s Anger

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed strong dissatisfaction over the prolonged delay in the project’s implementation in an ECNEC held on January 5, 2021. As a result, instead of approving the revised proposal, she instructed the Ministry of Planning to conduct a prompt investigation into the causes of the delay and submit a comprehensive report on the overall status of the project.

Slow Progress Followed by Slower Progress

The project to establish a medical college in Kushtia was initially approved for completion within a three-year. However, not only was the deadline missed, but in the 13 years still now, since its launch, just over 70 percent of the work has been completed.

The project was initially approved in 2012 with a budget of BDT 275.43 crore and a completion deadline of December 2014. Despite two deadline extensions to 2015 and 2016 without budget increases, progress remained slow. In 2016, the budget was more than doubled to Tk 661 crore with a new deadline set for December 2019, but only 55% of the work was completed by then, with financial progress just over 36%.

A second amendment raised the cost to Tk 742 crore and extended the deadline to December 2022. Due to continued delays and incomplete implementation of evaluation recommendations, a final revision set the budget at 682.46 crore with a deadline extended to June 2023. The project’s prolonged delays have been widely reported.

Dr. Amanur Aman, Chairman of the Sammilito Samajik Jote, a platform of social volunteer organisation in Kushtia said that from the beginning, there have been corruption and irregularities in the construction of this medical college and that is still going on.

He demanded a thorough investigation and swift legal action against those involved in the misuse of public funds in procurement and construction.

Based on the information gathered so far, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has confirmed irregularities in construction, equipment procurement and various billing.

Mainul Hasan Roushni, Deputy Director of the ACC Kushtia office stated that an investigation into the construction-related irregularities at Kushtia Medical College was already underway. A new complaint regarding equipment procurement is also under review and currently being investigated.

Aman/