Miscreants removed the IP camera and vandalized idols in Kushtia

The Kushtia Times Report 120 Share
Update : Monday, September 15, 2025

Miscreants vandalized idols removing surveillance IP camera at a temple in Kushtia’s Mirpur upazila on Sunday night. The criminals took away the IP camera following the incident.
The incident happened between 8:30 and 9:00 pm, while there was a power outage in the area.
The temple was located at Sworupdah Palpara of Poradah Union in Mirpur Upazila in Kushtia.
Upon receiving the incident, Kushtia Superintendent of Police Md. Mizanur Rahman, RAB-12 Kushtia Camp Company Commander Sudipta Sarkar and local political leaders rushed to the scene.
Amresh Ghosh, president of the temple committee, said the heads and hands of the Kartik and Saraswati idols were vandalized.
He added that, although the temple is a temporary tin-shed structure, it is normally guarded daily. However, during the power outage, the idols were damaged.
Amresh went on that with Durga Puja approaching, the clay work on the idols had already been completed, and painting was scheduled to begin today (Monday).
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Police Station Mominul Islam told the media that police reached the scene after receiving the report. Several idols, including those of Kartik and Saraswati, were damaged, and the vandals also took the IP camera installed at the site. He added that the temple committee currently has no suspects and does not wish to file a case. The police are treating the matter seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.
RAB-12 Kushtia Camp Company Commander Sudipta Sarkar said, investigation is underway.
He said the temple committee are not coming to file a case. The police are treating the matter seriously and investigating.
RAB-12 Kushtia Camp Company Commander Sudipta Sarkar said, investigation is underway.
Aman/


