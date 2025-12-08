Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest

The newly appointed Kushtia SP (Superintendent of Police), Mohammad Jasim Uddin, said he intends to detect crime through the eyes of journalists and clamp down on criminal activities in his jurisdiction district with their full cooperation. He firmly stated that the police will make no compromises when it comes to ensuring public safety and national interest.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at a discussion meeting held at 6:30 pm on Sunday (December 7) at the MA Razzak Auditorium of Kushtia Press Club.

At the beginning of the programme, the welcome address was delivered by the Press Club’s Member Secretary, Abu Moni Jubayer Ripon.

Press Club Convener Al Mamun Sagar presided over the meeting.

“I Want to Be a Professional, Not a ‘Humanitarian’ Police Officer”

During the exchange of views, SP Mohammad Jasim Uddin said:

“I do not want to be a ‘humanitarian’ police officer—I want to be a professional one. My goal is to ensure that your children and family members return home safely at the end of the day and can sleep peacefully at night. I want to establish the rule of law.”

He further added, “Kushtia has a long and rich history and heritage. I have information about who is doing what here. No one will escape after committing a crime. As the nature of crime changes, we will also change our strategies accordingly.”

Regarding drug-related cases, the SP said:

“An increase in narcotics cases does not necessarily mean that drug abuse is increasing—it rather shows that the administration is actively working against drugs. Likewise, the absence of a dacoity case does not always mean that dacoity has decreased.”

Referring to the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, he said:

“Expectations are high this time, and so are the challenges. There are two elections ahead, and we are taking various preparations accordingly. The police are working relentlessly to ensure that the election is free, fair, and impartial.”

Among those present were Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime & Ops) of Kushtia, Faisal Mahmood, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle), Pranab Kumar Sarkar; and DIO-1 of Kushtia DB, unarmed Inspector Sheikh Obaidullah.