December 9, 2025, 6:01 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest
Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins
Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies
Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed
Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur
Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4
Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service
ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife
Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December
Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia
Headline :
Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4 Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service ACC files two corruption cases against former Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman and his wife Winter set to begin in North-western Bangladesh; first cold wave likely in December Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, Today Newspaper

Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest

The Kushtia Times Report/ 165 Share
Update : Monday, December 8, 2025

The newly appointed Kushtia SP (Superintendent of Police), Mohammad Jasim Uddin, said he intends to detect crime through the eyes of journalists and clamp down on criminal activities in his jurisdiction district with their full cooperation. He firmly stated that the police will make no compromises when it comes to ensuring public safety and national interest.
He made these remarks as the chief guest at a discussion meeting held at 6:30 pm on Sunday (December 7) at the MA Razzak Auditorium of Kushtia Press Club.
At the beginning of the programme, the welcome address was delivered by the Press Club’s Member Secretary, Abu Moni Jubayer Ripon.
Press Club Convener Al Mamun Sagar presided over the meeting.
“I Want to Be a Professional, Not a ‘Humanitarian’ Police Officer”
During the exchange of views, SP Mohammad Jasim Uddin said:
“I do not want to be a ‘humanitarian’ police officer—I want to be a professional one. My goal is to ensure that your children and family members return home safely at the end of the day and can sleep peacefully at night. I want to establish the rule of law.”
He further added, “Kushtia has a long and rich history and heritage. I have information about who is doing what here. No one will escape after committing a crime. As the nature of crime changes, we will also change our strategies accordingly.”
Regarding drug-related cases, the SP said:
“An increase in narcotics cases does not necessarily mean that drug abuse is increasing—it rather shows that the administration is actively working against drugs. Likewise, the absence of a dacoity case does not always mean that dacoity has decreased.”
Referring to the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, he said:
“Expectations are high this time, and so are the challenges. There are two elections ahead, and we are taking various preparations accordingly. The police are working relentlessly to ensure that the election is free, fair, and impartial.”
Among those present were Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime & Ops) of Kushtia, Faisal Mahmood, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle), Pranab Kumar Sarkar; and DIO-1 of Kushtia DB, unarmed Inspector Sheikh Obaidullah.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins

Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies

Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed

Internal feud erupt sharp division in 2 seats in Meherpur

Mehedi Rumi’s popularity defies BNP infighting in race of Kushtia-4

Paturia ferry ghat struggles with limited service

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 499
  • 1,386,874
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.