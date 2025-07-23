Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts

The ‘Online GD’ (General Diary) service is set to be launched simultaneously in 64 police stations across 10 districts under the Khulna range.

As part of the government’s efforts to expand digital public services, this facility will be made available to the general public from 12:00 AM on Sunday night.

The announcement came during a press conference held this week at the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Khulna Range.

DIG Md. Rezaul Haque stated that the initiative would be officially inaugurated at Dumuria Police Station as a symbolic starting point.

“This service has been introduced to bring essential police services to the doorstep of the people and to build greater trust in law enforcement,” said DIG Rezaul Haque.

“Now anyone can file a general diary from the comfort of their home using the mobile app. Previously, only GDs related to lost items were accepted online, but now all types of incidents can be reported through the app.”

To use the service, users need to download a dedicated mobile app from the Google Play Store and complete a one-time registration. Once registered, they can file GDs easily through the app. For assistance, a 24/7 helpline (01320001428) has been made available to offer guidance and support when needed.

Police officials at the press conference added that the app contains detailed guidelines, data entry forms, and categorized incident types to streamline the process. As a result, citizens will be able to access the service smoothly and without unnecessary complications.

Officials from various levels of the Khulna Range police force were present at the event.

This initiative is expected to reduce the need for physical visits to police stations, simplifying the process and empowering citizens to seek legal assistance more efficiently.