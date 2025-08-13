August 14, 2025, 6:14 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia
Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant
One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant
Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run
Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh
Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts
Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence
Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction
Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged
We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality
Headline :
Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence Kushtia Medical College/ ACC investigates allegations of massive corruption in procurement and construction Bhobodaha sinks again, hundred families in peril, farmlands submerged We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality
/ Education, Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia

Mythos Aman 179 Share
Update : Wednesday, August 13, 2025

The continuous heavy rainfall and an onrush of water from upstream India have steadily raised the Padma River’s water level since last July. But in the first week of August, the level surged at an unusual rate, sparking panic among residents of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia.
Floodwaters have already submerged low-lying areas of the river’s char (sandbar) regions, inundating farmlands and rural roads and disrupting daily life. While homes remain dry for now, fears of flooding are mounting. In Ramkrishnapur and Chilmarir unions alone, about 40,000 people are marooned, and 13 primary schools have suspended classes after water entered their premises.
The Water Hydrology Division of the Pabna Water Development Board reported that the Padma’s water level at the Hardinge Bridge point stood at 12.80 meters—one meter below the danger mark of 13.80 meters at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Chairman of Chilmarir Union Parishad in Daulatpur upazila Abdul Mannan said the river’s water level is rising at an alarming pace every day. Floodwaters have already entered low-lying areas, submerging paddy, chili, and jute fields in the char regions. Although homes remain dry, most residents are marooned, and classes at several primary schools have been suspended.
Ramkrishnapur Union Parishad Chairman Siraj Mondal said that at least 30,000 residents are stranded, with all cultivated crops in the fields completely submerged on the opposite bank of the river.
Daulatpur Upazila Primary Education Officer Mostak Ahmed reported that 13 primary schools across two unions in the char areas have been forced to close after floodwaters entered the buildings.
He added that the situation is under close observation and that further closures will be implemented if necessary.
Meanwhile, Daulatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdul Hai Siddiqui assured that the administration has taken all necessary measures to deal with the evolving flood situation.
Amanur Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Second phase test soon after successful first phase of Ruppur Nuclear Plant

One Year On/ The Lessons of the July Uprising Remain Relevant

Former Kushtia SP Tanvir Shown Arrested in BNP Activist Murder Case, Previous Case to Run

Climate change cast a shadow/ Farming struggles in Northern Bangladesh

Online GD System goes live from Sunday in Khulna’s 10 Districts

Milestone Tragedy: Kushtia bids farewell to Rajoni amid tears and silence

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 129
  • 1,109,307
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.