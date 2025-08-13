Padma Swells, 13 Primary Schools in Char Areas Closed in Kushtia

The continuous heavy rainfall and an onrush of water from upstream India have steadily raised the Padma River’s water level since last July. But in the first week of August, the level surged at an unusual rate, sparking panic among residents of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia.

Floodwaters have already submerged low-lying areas of the river’s char (sandbar) regions, inundating farmlands and rural roads and disrupting daily life. While homes remain dry for now, fears of flooding are mounting. In Ramkrishnapur and Chilmarir unions alone, about 40,000 people are marooned, and 13 primary schools have suspended classes after water entered their premises.

The Water Hydrology Division of the Pabna Water Development Board reported that the Padma’s water level at the Hardinge Bridge point stood at 12.80 meters—one meter below the danger mark of 13.80 meters at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chairman of Chilmarir Union Parishad in Daulatpur upazila Abdul Mannan said the river’s water level is rising at an alarming pace every day. Floodwaters have already entered low-lying areas, submerging paddy, chili, and jute fields in the char regions. Although homes remain dry, most residents are marooned, and classes at several primary schools have been suspended.

Ramkrishnapur Union Parishad Chairman Siraj Mondal said that at least 30,000 residents are stranded, with all cultivated crops in the fields completely submerged on the opposite bank of the river.

Daulatpur Upazila Primary Education Officer Mostak Ahmed reported that 13 primary schools across two unions in the char areas have been forced to close after floodwaters entered the buildings.

He added that the situation is under close observation and that further closures will be implemented if necessary.

Meanwhile, Daulatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdul Hai Siddiqui assured that the administration has taken all necessary measures to deal with the evolving flood situation.

