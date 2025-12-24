December 25, 2025, 4:01 am
Dainik Kushtia
Khulna Division

Severe Cold Continues in Chuadanga, Disrupts Everyday Life

The Kushtia Times Report 70 Share
Update : Wednesday, December 24, 2025

The intensity of the cold continues in Chuadanga for several days. Although the sky was clear in the morning, the chill shows no sign of easing.
According to the local meteorological department, a mild cold wave is sweeping across the district. On Wednesday at 9 a.m., the district recorded this season’s lowest temperature of 10.5°C, with humidity at 95 percent.
The severe cold, along with dense fog and chilling winds, is disrupting daily life. Residents are struggling to cope with the harsh weather, particularly the homeless and vulnerable, who are suffering the most.
The number of patients at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital has increased due to the severe cold, with most affected by rotavirus-induced diarrhea, pneumonia, and respiratory problems.
Dr. Asadur Rahman Malik Khokon, a pediatric specialist at the hospital, said that nearly 200–300 elderly patients and 300–400 children receive treatment daily for cold-related illnesses.
Farmer Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, who suffers from respiratory problems and asthma, said that working in the fields during the cold has become difficult, and he must take frequent breaks, though he continues laboring to earn his livelihood.
Van puller Harunu-ur Rashid Askari reported that he is unable to go out to work due to the severe cold, causing hardship for his family.
Senior observer Rokibul Hasan of Chuadanga’s first-class meteorological office said that temperatures may drop further in the coming days.
He also forecast that another cold wave could sweep across the southwestern districts at the end of December or the beginning of the New Year.


