Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia

Police recovered the bodies of a mother and her three-year-old daughter in Kushtia’s Insafnagar village in Daulatpur of Kushtia late Thursday night. Both bodies were found in their home.

The deceased have been identified as Reshma Khatun , 28)and her daughter Lamia Khatun. Reshma was the wife of expatriate Rahidul Islam.

According to local sources, little Lamia had been unwell for several days, but due to the family’s financial constraints, she could not receive adequate medical treatment.

No statement could be obtained from Reshma’s family.

However, locals reported that Rahidul Islam, who lives in Saudi Arabia had not been regularly sending money for the household nor keeping in touch. This led to financial hardship and mental stress within the family. It is believed that under this pressure, Reshma Khatun first killed her daughter and then took her own life.

Philipnagar Union Parishad Chairman Sirajul Islam Siraj Mandol said that the lack of financial support from her husband and the associated mental stress may have driven the family toward this tragic decision.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station Solaiman Sheikh stated that primary evidence indicates that financial difficulties, the child’s illness, and domestic tensions contributed to this sorrowful incident.

The bodies were sent to the morgue of Kushtia General Hospital on Friday morning for autopsy.

The exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received. OC said.

