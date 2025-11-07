November 7, 2025, 10:55 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia
SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project
Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts
Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm
135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony
ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University
Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized
Four major highways in Khulna division remain impassable, people, business suffer
Benapole Port/ 7,100 Tonnes of rice imported in 21 days; hope of brings the price stabilising
Small Island, Big Business/ Daily coriander leaf sales reach Tk. 50 lakh on Padma Char
Headline :
Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm 135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized Four major highways in Khulna division remain impassable, people, business suffer Benapole Port/ 7,100 Tonnes of rice imported in 21 days; hope of brings the price stabilising Small Island, Big Business/ Daily coriander leaf sales reach Tk. 50 lakh on Padma Char
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Shadow of Hardship: Mother and daughter found dead in Kushtia

The Kushtia Times Report 104 Share
Update : Friday, November 7, 2025

Police recovered the bodies of a mother and her three-year-old daughter in Kushtia’s Insafnagar village in Daulatpur of Kushtia late Thursday night. Both bodies were found in their home.
The deceased have been identified as Reshma Khatun , 28)and her daughter Lamia Khatun. Reshma was the wife of expatriate Rahidul Islam.
According to local sources, little Lamia had been unwell for several days, but due to the family’s financial constraints, she could not receive adequate medical treatment.
No statement could be obtained from Reshma’s family.
However, locals reported that Rahidul Islam, who lives in Saudi Arabia had not been regularly sending money for the household nor keeping in touch. This led to financial hardship and mental stress within the family. It is believed that under this pressure, Reshma Khatun first killed her daughter and then took her own life.
Philipnagar Union Parishad Chairman Sirajul Islam Siraj Mandol said that the lack of financial support from her husband and the associated mental stress may have driven the family toward this tragic decision.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station Solaiman Sheikh stated that primary evidence indicates that financial difficulties, the child’s illness, and domestic tensions contributed to this sorrowful incident.
The bodies were sent to the morgue of Kushtia General Hospital on Friday morning for autopsy.
The exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received. OC said.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

SETU leads the way in launching the Digital ‘Amar Bank’ project

Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts

Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm

135th Tirodhyian Dibos ended/ Lalon’s humanist wisdom leads to inner and social harmony

ACC to probes 3 allegations of corruptions in Kushtia Islamic University

Rectified spirits claim 6 lives in Chuadanga, 3 hospitalized

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 3,025
  • 1,251,871
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.