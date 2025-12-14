Today is Shaheed Intellectuals Day

Today, 14 December, is Shaheed Intellectuals Day. On this day in 1971, Bangladesh lost some of its brightest sons. In a calculated attempt to cripple the nation intellectually, the occupying Pakistani forces—along with their local collaborators, the Razakars, Al-Badr and Al-Shams—brutally murdered the country’s leading intellectuals. Just two days later, on 16 December, the barbaric Pakistani army under the command of General Niazi surrendered, marking the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation. However, the pain of losing these finest minds remains an indelible scar on the Bengali psyche. Even today, the memory of their sacrifice brings tears to the nation’s eyes.

As in previous years, Shaheed Intellectuals Day will be observed across the country with due honour and solemn respect. A series of nationwide programmes has been undertaken to mark the occasion. President Md. Sahabuddin and Chief Advisor of the Interim Government Professor dr. Yunus have issued separate messages. The President will place a wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur, followed by the Chief Advisor.

The targeted killing of intellectuals in 1971 carries profound historical significance. These individuals were martyred as part of a far-reaching and deliberate plan. Realizing that defeat was imminent, the Pakistani occupying forces devised this strategy to render the Bengali nation intellectually barren. Listed intellectuals were abducted, blindfolded, and murdered in a final attempt to destroy the future of an independent Bangladesh.

Verdicts have already been executed against many of those responsible for war crimes and the killing of intellectuals during the Liberation War.

During the war, with the assistance of the Al-Badr force—local collaborators of Pakistan—eminent individuals including teachers, journalists, physicians, and cultural activists were abducted from Dhaka University campus and other locations. They were later tortured brutally and killed at Rayerbazar and Mirpur. These two sites are now preserved as killing fields.

In the final days of the Liberation War, between 10 and 14 December, Al-Badr forces abducted many more intellectuals, detained and tortured them at their Mohammadpur Physical Training Institute camp, and later killed them at the Rayerbazar killing field and Mirpur graveyard.

Among the martyred intellectuals were Professor Munier Chowdhury, Dr. Alim Chowdhury, Professor Muniruzzaman, Dr. Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Professor G.C. Dev, Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta, Professor Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, journalist Khandaker Abu Taher, Nizamuddin Ahmed, S.A. Mannan (Ladu Bhai), A.N.M. Golam Mostafa, Syed Nazmul Haque, Selina Parvin, and many others.

On the occasion of Shaheed Intellectuals Day, discussion meetings will be held at district and upazila levels across the country. Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private television channels will broadcast special programs highlighting the significance of the day.