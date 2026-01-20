January 21, 2026, 12:44 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
UCB Hosts ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ Programme in Kushtia
A tragedy overlooked: Worker lost life for Tk 5000 in petrol pump, Family left helpless
Road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur receive Tk. 2.80 crore compensation
Government suspends new permits; Indian onion imports to run until January 30
18 Months On, Kushtia Jail Escapees Still Evade Arrest, Security Fears Grow
Begum Khaleda Zia laid to rest
Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passes away
Pre-ramadan and Eid hoarding in 7 districts behind instability in the onion market
Severe Cold Continues in Chuadanga, Disrupts Everyday Life
Chuadanga hosts Ityadi’s latest episode
Headline :
UCB Hosts ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ Programme in Kushtia A tragedy overlooked: Worker lost life for Tk 5000 in petrol pump, Family left helpless Road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur receive Tk. 2.80 crore compensation Government suspends new permits; Indian onion imports to run until January 30 18 Months On, Kushtia Jail Escapees Still Evade Arrest, Security Fears Grow Begum Khaleda Zia laid to rest Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passes away Pre-ramadan and Eid hoarding in 7 districts behind instability in the onion market Severe Cold Continues in Chuadanga, Disrupts Everyday Life Chuadanga hosts Ityadi’s latest episode
/ Business and Development, Kushtia Issues, National, Third page, Today Newspaper, Top news

UCB Hosts ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ Programme in Kushtia

The Kushtia Times Report/ 133 Share
Update : Tuesday, January 20, 2026

A daylong programme titled “Cashless Bangladesh Initiative” was held in Kushtia.
As part of an initiative by Bangladesh Bank, with United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC acting as the lead bank.
The event took place on Sunday at the auditorium of the Kushtia Shilpakala Academy.
The event was inaugurated with the release of balloons and festoons at the Shilpakala Academy premises. Amzad Hossain Khan, Executive Director of the Rajshahi Office of Bangladesh Bank, present as the chief guest.
This was followed by a public awareness rally aimed at promoting cashless transactions. Later, a special seminar on the “Cashless Bangladesh Initiative” was organised.
The event was chaired by ANM Moinul Kabir, Director of the Payment Systems Department-1 of Bangladesh Bank’s head office.
Special guests included Arief Hossain Khan, Executive Director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank (Head Office); Md Mizanur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT, and Development and Human Resource Management) of the Kushtia District Administration; and Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCB.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

A tragedy overlooked: Worker lost life for Tk 5000 in petrol pump, Family left helpless

Road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur receive Tk. 2.80 crore compensation

Government suspends new permits; Indian onion imports to run until January 30

18 Months On, Kushtia Jail Escapees Still Evade Arrest, Security Fears Grow

Begum Khaleda Zia laid to rest

Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passes away

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 47
  • 1,469,079
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.