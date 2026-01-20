UCB Hosts ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ Programme in Kushtia

A daylong programme titled “Cashless Bangladesh Initiative” was held in Kushtia.

As part of an initiative by Bangladesh Bank, with United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC acting as the lead bank.

The event took place on Sunday at the auditorium of the Kushtia Shilpakala Academy.

The event was inaugurated with the release of balloons and festoons at the Shilpakala Academy premises. Amzad Hossain Khan, Executive Director of the Rajshahi Office of Bangladesh Bank, present as the chief guest.

This was followed by a public awareness rally aimed at promoting cashless transactions. Later, a special seminar on the “Cashless Bangladesh Initiative” was organised.

The event was chaired by ANM Moinul Kabir, Director of the Payment Systems Department-1 of Bangladesh Bank’s head office.

Special guests included Arief Hossain Khan, Executive Director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank (Head Office); Md Mizanur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT, and Development and Human Resource Management) of the Kushtia District Administration; and Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCB.