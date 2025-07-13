July 31, 2025, 3:38 am
We Clean the City, But Who Cares for Us?’: Cleaners go on strike dumping garbage on main gate of Kushtia Municipality

The Kushtia Times Report 130 Share
Update : Sunday, July 13, 2025

Cleaners working under Kushtia Municipality launched a strike in protest against years of deprivation, negligence, and wage disparity on Sunday. During the protest, as a symbolic gesture, they dumped the piles of garbage in front of the municipal building to highlight their plight.
Around 480 workers joined the strike with a three-point demand: wage increase, timely payment, and a respectful working environment.
The workers said they are paid only Tk 275 per day for hazardous cleaning work, while a general day labourer receives around Tk 500. They described this wage disparity as “inhumane” and “shameful.”
“We get Tk 8,700 a month,” said worker Badol. “By the end of the month, I don’t know whether to eat or repay my debts. There’s no bonus, and even a single day’s leave costs us a pay cut.”
Another worker, Rashed, added that the municipality doesn’t even treat them like human beings.
“We’ve been voicing our concerns for so long, but nothing changes. This strike is the result of that continued neglect,” he said.
Viki Das, another participant in the strike, alleged that some individuals from the office are threatening them over the phone to stop the protest.
“But we are not afraid,” she said, adding that “We will continue until our demands are met.”
Worker Jhontu noted that they had already submitted memorandums to both the Department of Labour and the Deputy Commissioner, but no effective steps have been taken so far.
Following discussions with municipal authorities and renewed promises to address their demands, the workers agreed to temporarily call off their strike. The garbage dumped at the municipality’s main gate was subsequently cleared.
Mehedi Hasan, the executive officer of Kushtia Municipality, said plans are already underway to raise their salaries from July.
Aman/


