Dainik Kushtia
Weapons seized from homes of 2 alleged juvenile gang members in Kushtia
Jamaat Ameer calls for a moral renewal and mind-set reform
Kushtia sees postal voting interest cross 16,000
Bangladesh shut out of Kolkata Book Fair again
UCB Hosts ‘Cashless Bangladesh’ Programme in Kushtia
A tragedy overlooked: Worker lost life for Tk 5000 in petrol pump, Family left helpless
Road accident victims in Kushtia and Meherpur receive Tk. 2.80 crore compensation
Government suspends new permits; Indian onion imports to run until January 30
18 Months On, Kushtia Jail Escapees Still Evade Arrest, Security Fears Grow
Begum Khaleda Zia laid to rest
Weapons seized from homes of 2 alleged juvenile gang members in Kushtia

The Kushtia Times Report 75 Share
Update : Tuesday, January 27, 2026

A team of army recovered various lethal weapons from the house of two alleged members of a local juvenile gang group in Kushtia’s Kumarkhali upazila early today (Tuesday).
Locals named the gang group styled KBZ active mostly in Kaya Union of Kumarkhali upazila.
Any of the gang members, however, were arrested.
The recovered weapons included four Chinese axes, a machete, knives of various sizes, an iron baton, a steel rod, and a spear.
The individuals whose homes were searched and from whom the weapons were recovered are Asif Uddin, 25, son of the late Mohir Uddin, village Fultala and Ashik Malitha, 26, son of Azad Malitha of West Kaya of the upazila.
Army sources said their raid on the suspects’ homes led to the seizure of multiple sharp and assault weapons.
The recovered weapons had been stockpiled to intimidate local residents, establish supremacy in the area, and use in violent clashes.
Law enforcement officials claim that both accused are active members of the ‘KBG’ juvenile gang and are allegedly involved in criminal activities in the locality.
Local residents said that the recent rise in juvenile gang activities had left ordinary people living in fear. The recovery of these weapons has further reinforced those concerns.
Kumarkhali police said that legal proceedings in connection with the incident are currently underway.
Raids have been intensified to identify the source of the seized weapons and to trace other members of the gang.
Aman/


