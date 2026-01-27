Weapons seized from homes of 2 alleged juvenile gang members in Kushtia

A team of army recovered various lethal weapons from the house of two alleged members of a local juvenile gang group in Kushtia’s Kumarkhali upazila early today (Tuesday).

Locals named the gang group styled KBZ active mostly in Kaya Union of Kumarkhali upazila.

Any of the gang members, however, were arrested.

The recovered weapons included four Chinese axes, a machete, knives of various sizes, an iron baton, a steel rod, and a spear.

The individuals whose homes were searched and from whom the weapons were recovered are Asif Uddin, 25, son of the late Mohir Uddin, village Fultala and Ashik Malitha, 26, son of Azad Malitha of West Kaya of the upazila.

Army sources said their raid on the suspects’ homes led to the seizure of multiple sharp and assault weapons.

The recovered weapons had been stockpiled to intimidate local residents, establish supremacy in the area, and use in violent clashes.

Law enforcement officials claim that both accused are active members of the ‘KBG’ juvenile gang and are allegedly involved in criminal activities in the locality.

Local residents said that the recent rise in juvenile gang activities had left ordinary people living in fear. The recovery of these weapons has further reinforced those concerns.

Kumarkhali police said that legal proceedings in connection with the incident are currently underway.

Raids have been intensified to identify the source of the seized weapons and to trace other members of the gang.

