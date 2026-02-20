Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan has announced that the government will begin distributing “Family Cards” to nearly 50 million underprivileged families—including the ultra-poor, people with disabilities, widows and marginalized communities—across the country before Eid, even as Ramadan is underway.

He said the programme will be rolled out in phases starting this month under the direct instruction of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The Prime Minister chaired an inter-ministerial meeting at the Secretariat to finalize the action plan for implementing the initiative.

According to the government, the Family Card program is not merely a new scheme; rather, it represents a continuation and institutional strengthening of the country’s broader social protection framework. Building on previous efforts—such as expanded allowance programs, digital databases, and direct financial assistance—the initiative is being positioned as a more integrated and coordinated version of earlier social safety net measures.

Under the announcement, the female member of each family will gradually be brought under the Family Card network. The government believes that making women the primary stakeholders in family-based social protection ensures that benefits directly reach households and positively impact children’s education, nutrition, and healthcare spending.

The minister noted that the exact financial amount to be provided through the card has not yet been determined. For now, the priority is to establish a practical and sustainable framework. In the first phase, a nationwide beneficiary network will be developed; in later stages, financial and service-based benefits will be expanded.

To ensure the program’s realism and sustainability, a small committee led by the Finance Minister will be formed. The committee will determine priority regions, prepare beneficiary lists, and outline the funding structure.

This inter-ministerial coordination is seen as a positive administrative step toward enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accountability in implementation.

The government maintains that the Family Card initiative builds upon the foundation laid by earlier administrations in expanding social security coverage, introducing digital identification systems, and ensuring transparency in allowance distribution.

If a unified and integrated database can be established through the Family Card network, future support—such as food assistance, cash transfers, healthcare services, and even emergency relief during disasters—can be delivered more quickly and in a targeted manner. This would reduce duplication, minimize waste, and ensure that genuine beneficiaries receive priority.

A Humanitarian Message Ahead of Eid

Launching the program before Eid carries symbolic humanitarian significance. Delivering assistance during a major religious festival not only provides financial relief but also offers emotional reassurance to families in need. The government has described the initiative as both the fulfillment of an electoral pledge and a moral responsibility.

Bringing nearly 50 million families under a single program is an enormous undertaking. Through phased implementation, the government aims to build an effective, inclusive, and technology-driven social protection system.

If successful, this family-based and women-centered approach to social security could mark a significant milestone in poverty reduction, socioeconomic stability, and inclusive development. Attention now turns to the pace and effectiveness of implementation—how swiftly and efficiently the government can move from announcement to action will ultimately determine the long-term success of the initiative.