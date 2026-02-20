February 20, 2026, 6:16 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges
BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape
Khulna Division Recast/Jamaat’s Growing Power in the Southwestern battels of Politics
Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1
Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia
May The Dainik Kushtia Continue Its Journey with Honesty and Dedication
Debt as a Stopgap: Mortgaging the Future
Supply improves as rice enters through two ports, prices shows decline
Weapons seized from homes of 2 alleged juvenile gang members in Kushtia
Jamaat Ameer calls for a moral renewal and mind-set reform
Headline :
Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape Khulna Division Recast/Jamaat’s Growing Power in the Southwestern battels of Politics Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1 Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia May The Dainik Kushtia Continue Its Journey with Honesty and Dedication Debt as a Stopgap: Mortgaging the Future Supply improves as rice enters through two ports, prices shows decline Weapons seized from homes of 2 alleged juvenile gang members in Kushtia Jamaat Ameer calls for a moral renewal and mind-set reform
/ Front Page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges

The Kushtia Times Report 71 Share
Update : Friday, February 20, 2026

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan has announced that the government will begin distributing “Family Cards” to nearly 50 million underprivileged families—including the ultra-poor, people with disabilities, widows and marginalized communities—across the country before Eid, even as Ramadan is underway.
He said the programme will be rolled out in phases starting this month under the direct instruction of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The Prime Minister chaired an inter-ministerial meeting at the Secretariat to finalize the action plan for implementing the initiative.
According to the government, the Family Card program is not merely a new scheme; rather, it represents a continuation and institutional strengthening of the country’s broader social protection framework. Building on previous efforts—such as expanded allowance programs, digital databases, and direct financial assistance—the initiative is being positioned as a more integrated and coordinated version of earlier social safety net measures.
Under the announcement, the female member of each family will gradually be brought under the Family Card network. The government believes that making women the primary stakeholders in family-based social protection ensures that benefits directly reach households and positively impact children’s education, nutrition, and healthcare spending.
The minister noted that the exact financial amount to be provided through the card has not yet been determined. For now, the priority is to establish a practical and sustainable framework. In the first phase, a nationwide beneficiary network will be developed; in later stages, financial and service-based benefits will be expanded.
To ensure the program’s realism and sustainability, a small committee led by the Finance Minister will be formed. The committee will determine priority regions, prepare beneficiary lists, and outline the funding structure.
This inter-ministerial coordination is seen as a positive administrative step toward enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accountability in implementation.
The government maintains that the Family Card initiative builds upon the foundation laid by earlier administrations in expanding social security coverage, introducing digital identification systems, and ensuring transparency in allowance distribution.
If a unified and integrated database can be established through the Family Card network, future support—such as food assistance, cash transfers, healthcare services, and even emergency relief during disasters—can be delivered more quickly and in a targeted manner. This would reduce duplication, minimize waste, and ensure that genuine beneficiaries receive priority.
A Humanitarian Message Ahead of Eid
Launching the program before Eid carries symbolic humanitarian significance. Delivering assistance during a major religious festival not only provides financial relief but also offers emotional reassurance to families in need. The government has described the initiative as both the fulfillment of an electoral pledge and a moral responsibility.
Bringing nearly 50 million families under a single program is an enormous undertaking. Through phased implementation, the government aims to build an effective, inclusive, and technology-driven social protection system.
If successful, this family-based and women-centered approach to social security could mark a significant milestone in poverty reduction, socioeconomic stability, and inclusive development. Attention now turns to the pace and effectiveness of implementation—how swiftly and efficiently the government can move from announcement to action will ultimately determine the long-term success of the initiative.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape

Khulna Division Recast/Jamaat’s Growing Power in the Southwestern battels of Politics

Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1

Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia

May The Dainik Kushtia Continue Its Journey with Honesty and Dedication

Debt as a Stopgap: Mortgaging the Future

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 1,092
  • 1,523,729
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.