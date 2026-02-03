May The Dainik Kushtia Continue Its Journey with Honesty and Dedication

Celebrating 34 Years of Journey

Speakers expressed an absolute and high confidence that The Dainik Kushtia, the district’s leading and highest-circulation Bangla daily newspaper and a credible voice of truth, will continue to uphold the principles of integrity, dedication and responsible journalism. Amid the crowd of unethical journalism, the newspaper has gone beyond conventional practice to set a shining example of sacrifice and professionalism involving journalists, correspondents, and all those associated with it in Kushtia—an achievement that unquestionably deserves praise.

The speakers made these remarks at a day-long programme organized to mark the 34th anniversary of The Daily.

They said that in today’s conflict-ridden and challenging times, The Dainik Kushtia, published from Kushtia town, has been moving forward with a positive and responsible outlook amid the clutter of so-called journalism, playing an important and constructive role in social change. They added that The Dainik Kushtia is a name one can proudly mention—a newspaper with no record of dishonesty against its editor or journalists. Such a fearless and principled newspaper is led by the country’s renowned writer, researcher, and social activist Dr. Amanur Aman. The speakers expressed confidence that the daily will continue its journey with the same honesty and dedication led by the man.

The discussion session of the second phase of the day-long programme, held on 24 January at the city’s upscale Kheya Restaurant, was presided over by Dr. Amanur Aman, Editor and Publisher of The DainikKushtia.

The event was moderated by Acting Editor S. M. Shamim Rana, with a welcome address delivered by Managing Editor Shahnaz Aman. Honoured guests who spoke at the programme included Sultan Mahmud Banna, Deputy Attorney General of Bangladesh; Jahangir Hossain Jewel, President of Bheramara Press Club and Editor and Publisher of Chetanay Kushtia; Bakul Chowdhury, Founding President of Kumarakhali Press Club and Assistant Editor of The Dainik Kushtia; Assistant Editor Imran Uddin Ahmod, Executive Editor Ali Ahsan Mujahid and Executive Editor of renowned Kushtia based English Weekly The Kushtia Times. The Weekly is also published by Dainik Kushtia editor Dr. Amanur Aman.

In a brief address, the Editor of The Dainik Kushtia conveyed heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on behalf of the newspaper.

He said that the day was one of immense joy and pride. “For 34 long years, The Daily Kushtia has continued its journey with honesty, dedication, and a sense of responsibility as its guiding principles. This journey has never been easy. Despite numerous adversities, challenges, and pressures, we have tried to stand by the truth—this is our greatest achievement.”

Dr. Aman said he believes journalism is not merely a profession but a social responsibility.

“Standing in this era of unethical journalism, if we can have the courage to speak for people, for society, and for the truth, only then will our long journey find its true meaning,” he said.

According to him, the contribution of the newspaper’s journalists, correspondents, staff, and above all, its readers has been invaluable in reaching this position.

“Your love and trust are our inspiration to move forward,” he added.

“Let us all pledge together—

that The Daily Kushtia will continue to move forward firmly on the path of truth, justice, and humane journalism in the days ahead.

Best wishes to all.”

Others who spoke included eminent educationist and education organizer, Founder and Director (Operations) and Principal of Kushtia Public School Dr. Shamsuzzaman; renowned writer Shahida Parveen Rekha; The Daily’s staff correspondent (Bheramara) Abdul Alim; Humayun Kabir (Khoksa); News Editor Qudrat Ullah; Nazmul Islam (Daulatpur); Saeed Hasan (Meherpur district); Khairul Islam Nirob (Jhenaidah district); Circulation Manager Muktar Hossain; Staff Correspondent Tanvir Ahmed; Ziarul Islam; Meherab Hossain Mushfiq; Idris Ali; Khandaker Naim Uddin (Mirpur); Hasanuzzaman Lincoln; and Kumarakhali correspondent Sakib Al Hasan (Kumarakhali).

At the beginning of the programme, during the first phase—the correspondent conference—directional speeches were delivered by Dr. Amanur Aman, Acting Editor S. M. Shamim Rana; Executive Editor Ali Ahsan Mujahid; and other correspondents. At that time, ID cards were distributed among representatives and all concerned, and floral greetings were exchanged.

In the final phase of the program, a cake was cut to celebrate the 34th anniversary of The Dainik Kushtia.

Correspondents of The Daily, distinguished guests, and a number of the newspaper’s readers were present on the occasion.