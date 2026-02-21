February 21, 2026, 8:39 pm
Tragic Road Accident leaves 5 kill in Kushtia, DC announces financial assistance

Five people were killed in a tragic road accident in Kushtia in the noon.
The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the bypass area, outskirts of Kushtia town.
Three people, including the CNG driver, died on the spot, while two others were succumbed in Kushtia general hospital.
According to police and eyewitnesses, the CNG auto-rickshaw was heading toward its destination via the bypass road from the Kaburhat area of the town. At that time, a gas container truck coming from the opposite direction suddenly lost control and became involved in a direct head-on collision with the CNG left a crash completely mangled the auto-rickshaw. The driver and two passengers died instantly on the spot.
The other two injured were rushed to the Kushtia general hospital succumbed there.
Upon receiving the news, members of the police and fire service quickly arrived at the scene and conducted rescue operations. Traffic movement on the bypass road was halted for some time following the accident, causing a long traffic jam. Police later brought the situation under control and gradually restored normal traffic flow.
Highway Police Inspector Joydev confirmed the incident, stating that three people died at the scene and two injured victims admitted to the hospital were died there.
The deceased were identified as Zakaria Islam, 36, from Chak Rajapur, Bagha, Rajshahi, Ashraful Islam, 28, Amina Khatun, 48, Komela Khatun, 50 and Shirina Khatun, 24. The latter four were residents of Khajanagar, Kushtia Sadar.
Police said necessary legal procedures are underway, and further investigation into the incident is going on.
Both the CNG and the truck involved in the accident have been seized. The truck driver fled the scene and efforts are underway to apprehend him.
Meanwhile, the district administration has announced financial assistance of Tk 5 lakh for each of the bereaved families.
Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia District, visited the accident site shortly after the incident and made the announcement.
