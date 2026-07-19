July 20, 2026, 3:29 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
Deadline Extended to July 21 for Final Admission to Cluster Universities Double murder over drug trade money in Kushtia Agentina Reach Back-to-Back World Cup Finals with a Dramatic Comeback Engineer Tutul’s Three-Decade Green Mission ADB Warns U.S. Tariffs Could Hit Bangladesh’s Export Sector DPE Selects 539 Schools for Infrastructure Upgrade, Orders Verification Falls into Neglect/ Rabindranath’s heritage Shilaidaha Kacharibari turns into cattle shed HSC Exams start today Record onion harvest fails to pay off for Faridpur farmers as power cuts disrupt storage India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day
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Deadline Extended to July 21 for Final Admission to Cluster Universities

The Kushtia Times Report/ 116 Share
Update : Sunday, July 19, 2026

The deadline for completing final admission to the first-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes of the 20 public general, science and technology universities under Bangladesh’s cluster admission system for the 2025–26 academic session has been extended to July 21 Citing widespread adverse weather and travel disruptions across the country.
The decision was taken at an emergency virtual meeting of the Cluster Admission Committee held on Saturday (July 18) evening. The meeting was chaired by Professor Dr. A.K.M. Motinur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of Islamic University and Convener of the Cluster Admission Test Committee.
According to the committee, persistent heavy rainfall, flooding, and transportation disruptions in several parts of the country prevented many admitted students from reaching their respective universities within the previously announced deadline. Considering these difficulties, the committee decided to grant additional time to ensure that no eligible student is deprived of admission because of the prevailing weather situation.
Officials said that 420 seats remain vacant across the 20 cluster universities. A significant number of these vacant seats are at the University of Barishal and Patuakhali Science and Technology University, where many selected candidates have yet to complete the admission process.
Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Monjurul Haque, Acting Registrar of Islamic University, said that 36 seats remain vacant at the university, including 35 under the general merit quota and one under a reserved quota.
With the extension, selected candidates will now have until July 21 to complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee payment, at their respective universities.
The admission committee expressed hope that the extended deadline would enable affected students to complete their enrolment and help reduce the number of vacant seats across the cluster universities.


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