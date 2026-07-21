July 21, 2026, 4:54 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Jashore–Benapole Double-Track Rail Project Advances
Deadline Extended to July 21 for Final Admission to Cluster Universities
Double murder over drug trade money in Kushtia
Agentina Reach Back-to-Back World Cup Finals with a Dramatic Comeback
Engineer Tutul’s Three-Decade Green Mission
ADB Warns U.S. Tariffs Could Hit Bangladesh’s Export Sector
DPE Selects 539 Schools for Infrastructure Upgrade, Orders Verification
Falls into Neglect/ Rabindranath’s heritage Shilaidaha Kacharibari turns into cattle shed
HSC Exams start today
Record onion harvest fails to pay off for Faridpur farmers as power cuts disrupt storage
Headline :
Jashore–Benapole Double-Track Rail Project Advances Deadline Extended to July 21 for Final Admission to Cluster Universities Double murder over drug trade money in Kushtia Agentina Reach Back-to-Back World Cup Finals with a Dramatic Comeback Engineer Tutul’s Three-Decade Green Mission ADB Warns U.S. Tariffs Could Hit Bangladesh’s Export Sector DPE Selects 539 Schools for Infrastructure Upgrade, Orders Verification Falls into Neglect/ Rabindranath’s heritage Shilaidaha Kacharibari turns into cattle shed HSC Exams start today Record onion harvest fails to pay off for Faridpur farmers as power cuts disrupt storage
/ Business and Development, International, Khulna Division, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Jashore–Benapole Double-Track Rail Project Advances

The Kushtia Times Report 54 Share
Update : Tuesday, July 21, 2026


Final Feasibility Study Near Completion, Promising Faster Trade and Stronger Bangladesh–India Rail Connectivity
The long-awaited Jashore–Benapole double-track railway project, aimed at improving connectivity with Bangladesh’s largest land port, has reached a significant milestone as its feasibility study enters the final stage. Initiated in 2024 under the Connectivity Improvement Preparatory Facility (CIPF), the project is expected to enhance passenger services, facilitate cross-border trade, and strengthen rail connectivity between Bangladesh and India.
According to Bangladesh Railway officials, the approximately 38-kilometre Jessore–Benapole route currently operates on a single track, forcing passenger and freight trains to wait for crossings and causing frequent delays. The existing line has reached its operational capacity, limiting the introduction of additional train services despite growing demand.
As part of the feasibility assessment, a high-level Bangladesh Railway team recently inspected Jessore Railway Junction, Benapole Railway Station, existing tracks, bridges, and other key infrastructure. Technical, economic, and environmental evaluations are now nearing completion, after which the final report will be submitted to the government for approval.
Officials believe that once the double-track line is completed, travel time between Dhaka and Benapole via Jessore could be reduced by 30 to 45 minutes. The project is also expected to improve schedule reliability and create opportunities for additional passenger and freight trains from Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram, and northern Bangladesh.
The project is particularly important for Benapole Land Port, the country’s busiest land port, where large volumes of import and export goods are transported by rail every day. Increased rail capacity would enable freight trains to enter and leave the port more efficiently, reducing transport costs, delays, and congestion.
Officials also note that the Jessore–Benapole corridor forms part of the Trans-Asian Railway Network. Once completed, the double-track line is expected to strengthen regional rail connectivity and support subregional trade involving Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan.
However, the project still faces engineering and land acquisition challenges, including the planned construction of a new broad-gauge railway bridge alongside the existing bridge over the Kapotaksha River in Jhikargacha. Following completion of the feasibility study, the government will decide on project financing and implementation.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Deadline Extended to July 21 for Final Admission to Cluster Universities

Double murder over drug trade money in Kushtia

Agentina Reach Back-to-Back World Cup Finals with a Dramatic Comeback

Engineer Tutul’s Three-Decade Green Mission

ADB Warns U.S. Tariffs Could Hit Bangladesh’s Export Sector

DPE Selects 539 Schools for Infrastructure Upgrade, Orders Verification

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 1,328
  • 2,034,049
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.