Engineer Tutul’s Three-Decade Green Mission

Engineer Alimuzzaman Tutul stands as a compelling example of how individual action can contribute to environmental sustainability at a time when climate change, global warming, and environmental degradation pose growing threats to humanity, Although an engineer by profession, he is widely recognized as a dedicated environmentalist and passionate tree lover.

Over the past three decades, while serving in government employment, he has personally financed the planting and free distribution of nearly 11 to 12 lakh fruit-bearing, timber, and medicinal tree saplings across Bangladesh. His lifelong ambition is to place two million saplings into the hands of people before the end of his life.

Tutul began this remarkable journey in 1995, shortly after joining government service. At that time, public awareness of climate change and environmental conservation was far less developed than it is today. Yet he understood that humanity’s future could not be secured without protecting nature. Guided by this conviction, he regularly saved a portion of his modest salary to purchase saplings, which he distributed free of charge to schools, colleges, madrasas, universities, and community organizations throughout the country.

His mission extends beyond planting trees. During every distribution program, he encourages students to understand the ecological importance of trees. In his view, a tree is far more than a source of oxygen; it contributes to rainfall, biodiversity, soil fertility, river conservation, and sustainable agriculture. Planting a tree, he believes, is equivalent to creating a small ecosystem and investing in a healthier planet for future generations.

His dedication has required considerable personal sacrifice. After completing his official duties, Tutul often spent late nights preparing architectural drawings and engineering designs to earn additional income. A significant portion of those earnings was used to purchase tree saplings. On many occasions, he reduced his own personal and family expenditures to continue this environmental mission. For him, tree planting is not a hobby but a lifelong social responsibility and a moral commitment to future generations.

Perhaps the greatest reward for his efforts has been the appreciation of the people he has inspired. Many former students who received saplings from him years ago have later returned with the first fruits harvested from those very trees. Tutul considers such moments to be the highest honor of his life—far more meaningful than medals or formal awards.

Today, his family has become an integral part of this environmental movement. His son, Sakib, frequently accompanies him on professional visits across Bangladesh. Alongside engineering documents, their vehicle carries dozens of tree saplings. After completing official work, they visit nearby educational institutions, distribute the saplings, and speak to students about environmental stewardship. They believe that placing a tree in the hands of a child nurtures a lifelong sense of responsibility toward nature and helps cultivate an environmentally conscious society.

Engineer Tutul firmly believes that environmental protection is not solely the responsibility of governments but a moral obligation shared by every citizen. He hopes that every child in Bangladesh will plant at least one tree and that every family will add at least one tree to the landscape each year. He envisions a greener, healthier, and more livable Bangladesh built through collective participation rather than government action alone.

Without seeking publicity, awards, or personal recognition, Engineer Tutul continues his mission with unwavering dedication. He believes that although human life is temporary, the trees we plant continue to provide shade, fruit, oxygen, and hope for generations to come. Inspired by that belief, he remains committed to expanding this grassroots environmental movement for as long as he lives.