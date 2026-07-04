Falls into Neglect/ Rabindranath’s heritage Shilaidaha Kacharibari turns into cattle shed

Cows and goats tied to the veranda, the courtyard strewn with cow dung and hay and ducks and chickens roaming freely around the building—at first glance, it appears to be an abandoned rural homestead or a cattle shed. Yet this is the historic Shilaidaha Kacharibari, closely associated with the life of the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, whose literary genius introduced Bengali literature to the world. Located just a short distance from the poets’s Shilaidaha Kuthibari, the Kacharibari once served as an important administrative center of Tagore’s zamindari estate.

Today, however, this historic landmark , standing on the banks of the Padma River in Kumarkhali, Kushtia, presents a stark contrast to its glorious past. Its neglected condition has left visitors dismayed while raising serious concerns about the state of heritage conservation in the country.

What makes the situation even more alarming is that the building underwent renovation only two years ago at a cost of approximately Tk 93 lakh. The restoration included repairing the collapsed roof, rehabilitating the structure and restoring much of its original architectural character.

But the lack of regular maintenance, security and administrative oversight has allowed its renewed appearance to deteriorate rapidly.

People concerned alleged that the local administration cannot escape responsibility over the issues as it is soul custodian in favour of the government.

According to local residents, the Kacharibari remained relatively clean and well maintained only a few years ago. But now, there is virtually no visible security or regular supervision. Taking advantage of this situation, local people have begun using the building without restraint.

One such resident is Harunur Rashid Askar alias Haru, whose house is adjacent to the Kacharibari. He admitted that he ties his cattle there during periods of heavy rain because he has no alternative shelter. He also claimed that he is not the only one doing so; many others in the neighborhood use the premises in the same way.

The government’s custodian of the Kacharibari, Mohammad Al-Amin, attributes the situation primarily to an acute shortage of supportive empliyees.

He said, the lack of adequate personnel and security makes it extremely difficult to ensure regular cleaning, monitoring and proper management of the site. Absence of boundary wall is another crucial issue.

Sources said, several acres of land in front of the Kacharibari remain under the control of the district administration, preventing the construction of a boundary wall and other visitor-friendly facilities.

Sources claimed that although funds were allocated for physical restoration, many of the fundamental requirements for long-term conservation remain unfulfilled.

It is local administration, the district administration, or the relevant cultural authorities are the responsible for preserving the site.

The present condition has drawn strong criticism from poets, writers, cultural activists, and admirers of Tagore in Kushtia. They argue that Shilaidaha is far more than a local historical site; it is an irreplaceable legacy of Bengali literature, culture, and history.

Professor Dr. Rasheduzzaman of the Department of Bengali at Islamic University, Kushtia observed that when visitors from home and abroad arrive at this historic site only to find a courtyard covered with cow dung and hay and livestock occupying the premises, the issue transcends the neglect of a single building. It raises a broader question about the state’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

Chairman of the Sammilito Samajik Jote Kushtia Dr. Amanur Aman said, spending crore of taka on renovation alone does not ensure the preservation of a historic monument.

He further added, “This is fundamentally the responsibility of the local administration. While the district administration serves as the principal custodian, the upazila administration functions as its immediate representative and therefore shares responsibility for protecting the site.

Besides, government archeological department has been engaging there.

When contacted for comment, Farzana Akter, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Kumarkhali, was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation. Although she assured that the matter would be looked into, she declined to offer any specific comments on the issue.