India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day

Tourist visas reopen after nearly 11 months, bringing relief and optimism among Bangladeshi applicants

After nearly eleven months of suspension, India has resumed issuing tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens. Following the reopening of the online application system on Sunday (28 June), the five Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) across Bangladesh began accepting visa applications in person on Monday (29 June). On the very first day, hundreds of applicants queued outside the IVAC at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka from early morning, reflecting strong demand for the reinstated service.

Many applicants expressed relief and excitement, saying they had been waiting for months to visit India for tourism, family reunions, religious pilgrimages, shopping, and other personal reasons. The reopening of tourist visa services prompted many to submit their applications as soon as possible.

The decision follows an announcement made last Thursday by India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, during a visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre at Jamuna Future Park. He confirmed that tourist visa services for Bangladeshi nationals would be resumed, with online applications opening on Sunday and physical submission beginning the following day.

India had suspended the issuance of regular tourist visas after the political transition in Bangladesh on 5 August 2024, citing security concerns. During the suspension, only a limited number of medical, business, and student visas continued to be issued on an emergency basis, while tourist visas remained completely unavailable.

The resumption of tourist visa services comes shortly after the new Indian High Commissioner assumed office, signalling efforts to normalize bilateral travel and people-to-people exchanges. Initially, the service has been launched at IVACs in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna, with plans to expand it to other centres across the country in phases.

Officials and observers believe that reopening tourist visas will facilitate not only leisure travel but also family visits, educational exchanges, business activities, and medical travel, helping restore regular cross-border mobility between Bangladesh and India. Applicants also expressed hope that the visa processing system would remain efficient and transparent, enabling smoother travel after a prolonged period of restrictions.