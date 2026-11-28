The non-governmental development organisation ASA (Association for Social Advancement) has donated 478 blankets to the Kushtia Deputy Commissioner’s office to help provide warmth and relief to underprivileged people struggling with the winter cold.

Representatives of ASA’s Kushtia district and regional offices formally handed over the blankets to the district administration on Tuesday.

Kushtia Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Harun Or Rashid received the blankets on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner.

Among those present on behalf of ASA were Mamunur Rashid, Senior Additional Divisional Manager of the organisation’s Kushtia Division, Tanmoy Saha, District Manager of Kushtia Sadar District, and Md Intazul Haque, Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) of the Kushtia Sadar Regional Office.

Senior branch managers of ASA’s Kushtia Sadar-01 and Sadar-02 branches, along with service holders (SHs) and other local dignitaries, also attended the handover ceremony.

As part of its longstanding commitment to social welfare, ASA has continued its annual initiative to distribute blankets among people facing hardship during the winter. The programme aims to extend a helping hand to vulnerable communities, particularly those with limited means to protect themselves from the biting cold.